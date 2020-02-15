Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: Sunil Grover's funny act as ‘nakli’ Amitabh Bachchan CRACKS UP Salman Khan; WATCH

Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Ace comedian Sunil Grover is all set to leave you in splits with his amazing mimicry of Amitabh Bachchan on Salman Khan's show tonight. Here's a sneak peek.

Bigg Boss 13 is finally set to bid adieu to all the fans as the grand finale of 's show will be aired tonight. Yes, the BB 13 journey has will come to an end tonight and we will get the winner of the show. As the clock is ticking, we are eagerly waiting to know who will take the trophy home. While fans are rooting for their favorite contestant, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to up the excitement level with glimpses from the show.

After Rashami-Sidharth and Asim-Himanshi's sizzling dance, another clip from the tonight's show has been shared by the makers and will leave you in splits. Well, be ready to experience ace comedian Sunil Grover's amazing comedy on the show. In the clip, we see Sunil dressed up as the Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan and is doing the KBC's host's mimicry. Not only this, during his act, he will be seen performing the hook step of 's 'Bala' song. Yes, Sunil disgusied as AB will be seen dancing on 'Bala, Shaitaan ka Sala' and his amazing moves will leave everyone in splits. Salman Khan will be all cracked up to see Sunil's performance in will burst out in uncontrolled laughter.

Take a look at it Sunil's amazing performance here:

Well, the grand finale of BB 13 is sure to be a night full of entertainment, masti, and tension. Are you exicted to watch tonight's show and know who takes the trophy home? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Twitter

