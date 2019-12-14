Bigg Boss 13: A happy Hina Khan poses with Salman Khan as she promotes Raanjhana, calls him 'witty'

Hina Khan shared photos with Salman Khan and wrote a sweet note along with it. Check out the photos and the post.

Bigg Boss 13 will see ex Bigg Boss contestants and Priyank Sharma grace the sets of the show. The duo will be promoting their first-ever music video together, Raanjhana on the show, and well, it sure is likely to be a fun episode. While Hina has appeared on the show this season earlier when she met with housemates and left them rather emotional, this will be Priyank's first visit on the show.

Hina and Priyank have been all over the news ever since it was first reported that the two will be coming on the show, and together. Now, Hina shared photos with Salman on her social media, and we can't help but be in awe of the caption she wrote. Along with the photos where Salman can be seen in black while Hina is all decked up, she wrote, "And when Miss Khan met Mr Khan again.. So many topics and so many lessons out of those topics. you are super funny and witty."

Check out Hina Khan and Salman Khan's photos:

Meanwhile, Raanjhana has turned out to be an immense success already and fans have enjoyed Priyanka and Hina together. In fact, with the music videos, fans have been hoping for Hina to even give a hand a playback singing soon!

