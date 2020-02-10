Bigg Boss 13: Here’s the first glimpse of the winner’s trophy of Salman Khan’s show; See Post

As Bigg Boss 13 is in its last leg, the first glimpse of the winner’s trophy of the show is doing the rounds on social media. Take a look:

The much awaited grand finale of Bigg Boss 13 is due this weekend and the excitement for the big day is palpable. The popular reality show and its contestants have come a long way with their journey and their share of ups and downs. While it is just a couple of days left for the finale, certainly every contestant in the house is putting their best foot forward and inch closer to the winning the show. Adding on the excitement among the audience, the first glimpse of the winner’s trophy of Bigg Boss 13 is going the rounds on social media.

In the post shared by the fan clubs, the stunning Bigg Boss trophy was placed in a pedestal and the first glimpse will certainly make this game more intense. To note, this time the fight to the finale is among seven contestants including Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla, Arti Singh, Asim Riaz and . While each one of them has emerged as a strong contender, it is reported that Bigg Boss 13 will witness a mid-week elimination ahead of the finale wherein one of the contestants will be ousted from the popular reality show.

Meanwhile, the game has turned fierce inside the BB house. In fact, as the show is inching towards its grand finale, another friendship in the house has been put to test. We are talking about Sidharth Shukla and Arti Singh who have always had each other’s back in the show. However, lately, the duo was seen locking horns in the house as Arti was upset about choosing Paras over her. We wonder if Sidharth will lose another friend before walking out of the Bigg Boss house.

