Bigg Boss 13: Here’s how Asim Riaz’s father reacted when Sidharth Shukla’s fan called his son ‘fattu’

Bigg Boss 13 has been all about Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla’s love and hate relationship because while the two started off as great friends, but towards the course of the show, Asim and Sidharth turned out to be enemies so much so that the two often fought and hurled abuses at each other. While Sidharth Shukla got physical with Asim and pushed him, Sid also hurled abuses at him for which he was reprimanded by . Thereafter, Asim Riaz was also reprimanded for poking Shukla.

Now in the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, we saw Salman Khan opening the mukhya dwar and challenging Asim and Shukla to go outside and fight because of their 'Ghar Se Bahar Mil' comment. Now in the episode, we saw Sidharth Shukla getting up to fight with Asim while Asim kept sitting and apologized to Salman Khan for his behavior and promised Salman Khan that he would not fight with Sidharth again. Now post the episode, one fan called Asim fattu and tweeted, “Ur son is a fattu like u all kasmiris All were pandits and fear of sword converted u to Islam.Why didn't ur fattu son take opportunity of smashing #SidhartShukla when @BiggBoss @BeingSalmanKhan gave him an opportunity.Shukla was brave and stood up but ur kayar son @iamrealasim “

Thereafter, Asim Riaz’s father, Ahmed Choudhary, took to Twitter to react to the comment and clarified that his son was ready for a fight but not accepted it as he knew that Bigg Boss has its own norms. “Anchor @BeingSalmanKhan was just testing who is desperate to go for fight but Sid could not make out & stood up that speaks his arrogant behaviour when loosing temper & Asim did good & used wisdom by saying that I do not want to fight as #BiggBoss has its own norms.” Well, as we speak, Asim and Sidharth have buried the hatchet as Asim approached Sidharth and apologised for his behavior and with a few days to the finale, we want to see if Asim and Sidharht fight again or not?

