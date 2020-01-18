Bigg Boss 13: Here’s how Sidharth Shukla’s mom reacts after meeting her son’s ex girlfriend Shefali Jariwala

In yesterday’s episode, Sidharth Shukla’s mother will be seen having an interesting conversation with ex-girlfriend, Shefali Jariwala.

Thanks to the family members of the Bigg Boss 13 contestants entering the house to meet their gharwale, the BB13 contestants haven’t been fighting with each other. From getting emotional on seeing their family after some odd 100 days to meeting each others’ relatives, Bigg Boss house has turned emotional but we are sure that this is not going to last more than a day because as and when Bigg Boss introduces Captaincy and other tasks, the gharwale will get back to blaming and shaming each other.

Now during the family members entering the house, we saw Sidharth Shukla’s mother enter the house and on seeing her, this Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor got emotional and had a breakdown. Now besides their emotional talks wherein Sidharth’s mother asked her son to remain in a happy frame of mind because while he can’t change anyone, he can change himself. Also, Sid’s mother asked her son to wear full clothes and not roam around in shorts. But what was interesting was when Sid made his mother meet the gharwale. Now if reports are to be believed, Sidharth Shukla was dating and Shefali Jariwala, and when Sidharth’s mother met Shefali Jariwala, the two had a rather interesting conversation.

In the episode, we can see Sid’s mother teasing Shefali Jariwala as she asked her if she could recognize her now that she had grown old. To this, Shefali got up and hugged Sid’s mother and from their conversation, what we could understand was that Sidharth and Shefali were dating somewhere around 2004 as his mom blurted out the year and on hearing this, Sidharth started laughing. In today’s episode, we will see lashing out at Paras Chhabra for using Mahira Sharma for content in the show as his girlfriend Aksankshi Puri called up Salman Khan to ask him about Paras as she was worried. On hearing this, when Paras would talk to Salman Khan in a high tone, Salman Khan would ask Paras to mind his voice.

