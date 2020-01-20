Bigg Boss 13: #HeroicAsim trends after he loses his Elite club membership, fans feel it is to eliminate him

Asim Riaz will lose his Elite club membership in today's episode and well, it looks like fans are not very happy.
Bigg Boss 13 is going to witness some more fights in the house today and while fans are not surprised by the extent of which they go to these days, it looks like Bigg Boss has decided to stop putting up with any violence in the house, and after eliminating Madhurima Tuli from the house this weekend, Asim Riaz has become a victim to his punishment too. Asim, as we all know, was the first winner of the Elite Club, however, it looks like he isn't one at all anymore.

In tonight's episode, we will see Asim get into multiple fights over multiple reasons, and while he will be seen fighting over house duties with Paras Chhabra, later, we also see him fight with Sidharth Shukla during the task, as he turns the sanchalak for the same. Now, because of how those fights transpired, or because of the violence, and everything that is about to happen, Bigg Boss has now taken away Asim's Elite Club membership, which means he has also lost the chance to save himself from evictions in the week to come. However, irrespective of all that is happening, his fans are going strong and have taken to trend #HeroicAsim on Twitter.

Check out some of the Tweets for Asim Riaz here:

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 Synopsis, Day 113: Hina Khan listens to  Arti, Rashami, and Mahira as they fight for Elite Club)

Asim and Sidharth's fights always make it big on social media, however, this time around, it seems to have gone a little too overboard since they both seem to have lost their calm and how. What do you think? Drop your comments in the section below.

