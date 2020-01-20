Bigg Boss 13: #HeroicAsim trends after he loses his Elite club membership, fans feel it is to eliminate him

Asim Riaz will lose his Elite club membership in today's episode and well, it looks like fans are not very happy.

Bigg Boss 13 is going to witness some more fights in the house today and while fans are not surprised by the extent of which they go to these days, it looks like Bigg Boss has decided to stop putting up with any violence in the house, and after eliminating Madhurima Tuli from the house this weekend, Asim Riaz has become a victim to his punishment too. Asim, as we all know, was the first winner of the Elite Club, however, it looks like he isn't one at all anymore.

In tonight's episode, we will see Asim get into multiple fights over multiple reasons, and while he will be seen fighting over house duties with Paras Chhabra, later, we also see him fight with Sidharth Shukla during the task, as he turns the sanchalak for the same. Now, because of how those fights transpired, or because of the violence, and everything that is about to happen, Bigg Boss has now taken away Asim's Elite Club membership, which means he has also lost the chance to save himself from evictions in the week to come. However, irrespective of all that is happening, his fans are going strong and have taken to trend #HeroicAsim on Twitter.

Check out some of the Tweets for Asim Riaz here:

#heroicAsim

Ghar me sab log hamare Asim k saamne '0' hai.Asim your fans love you so much bro.we know so many people always trying to demotivate you #ColorsTV @BiggBoss#BeingSalmanKhan.But Asim your reality is that you always staying positive and strong.That's why we love you Bro https://t.co/harBdfyblI — MD (@MD48261515) January 20, 2020

I am very proud of @imrealasim. He is so fearless. Enough of patience now, this is the time to give it back. Come on #HeroicAsim, let him taste his own medicine. We are with you always. — bb13 (@Atulsha25490772) January 20, 2020

Shitt....This time Chukla crossed all the limit. Chukla said to Asim "Tum nahi tumaare baap bhi mere naukar ke baraabar hai" Chukla abusing Asims father again and again but still no actin and not even a single word by @BeingSalmanKhan C:PsychFam#HeroicAsim #BiggBoss13 #BB13 — Arpita gangele (@arpitagangele) January 20, 2020

A hero is an ordinary individual who finds the strength to persevere and endure in spite of overwhelming obstacles

.

.#HeroicAsim pic.twitter.com/PjsnM3RZJD — Shahzeb Khan (@i_am__shahzeb) January 20, 2020

U r Roking bro #HeroicAsim — asim riyaz (@Aastu1927) January 20, 2020

Just to eliminate Asim from elite club membership they plotted this shit #HeroicAsim — SHREYAS ASIMHINAHOLIC (@shreyas_owhal) January 20, 2020

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 Synopsis, Day 113: Hina Khan listens to Arti, Rashami, and Mahira as they fight for Elite Club)

Asim and Sidharth's fights always make it big on social media, however, this time around, it seems to have gone a little too overboard since they both seem to have lost their calm and how. What do you think? Drop your comments in the section below.

Credits :Twitter

Read More