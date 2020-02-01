Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana to admit her love for Asim Riaz before leaving the house? FIND OUT

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, Himanshi Khurana tells Rashami Desai that she will confess her feelings for Asim before leaving the house

After being locked inside the house for close to four months, Bigg Boss 13 is nearing its finale, and before the show approaches the D-Day, the makers of Bigg Boss 13 are going all out to ensure that the show gets interesting with every episode. In the latest, we have the family members and friends of the gharwale entering the BB house as their connection. While Devoleena entered the house as ’s connection, Himanshi Khurana entered as Asim Riaz’s connection and soon after her entry, an overexcited Asim went down on his knees to propose marriage to Himanshi.

While Himanshi said that they should take their relationship to the next level outside the house, she also admitted that she has come to the BB house only for Asim. However, since Himanshi did not revert to his feelings, and has been holding back, it has raised many eyebrows and in the latest episode, when Rashami Desai asked Himanshi about her feelings, she said that it is because of Asim’s very close friend who has asked her to stay quiet in the house and that is why, she is staying quiet. In the episode, we see Himanshi telling Rashami that she likes Asim, but she will go step out of the house and take a call. Thereafter, Rashami Desai tells Himanshi that things are not clear from her side because ever since she has come in the house, she has been talking about herself and Chow. Furthermore, Rashami asks Himanshi to not friendzone Asim and to this, Himanshi says she was very sorted in her mind when she was coming inside. In the episode, we were shown Vikas Gupta and Shefali Jariwala discussing about how Himanshi is letting Asim get close to her and still not admitting her love for him.

Towards the end of the episode, we see Himanshi accepting that she has feelings for Asim and which is why she has come back to the house. Thereafter, Rashami tells her to accept her feelings and then sort things outside the house. In the end, Himanshi praises Asim for having the guts and accepting his feelings in front of and she says that she will express and confess her feelings before she leaves the house. It will be interesting to see whether before leaving the house, Himanshi will accept her feelings for Asim or not? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the updates!

