Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana compares getting TROLLED to Asim's bullying in the house; Riaz's fans HIT back

Bigg Boss 13 ex contestant Himanshi Khurana recently got backlash from Asim Riaz's fans on Twitter. Here's why.

Even though Himanshi Khurana is no longer a part of hosted Bigg Boss 13, the Punjabi model-singer is still the talk of the town. And the reasons for the same are her romantic angel with Asim Riaz and break-up with long time boyfriend 'chow'. While Asim had been clear about his feelings for the lady, Himanshi only confessed it sometime back after her big breakup. And Ever since her eviction, she has been supporting the Kashmiri model and tweeting about him almost all the time. Asim and Himanshi's fans have been supporting them for the beautiful bond that they share.

However, recently Himanshi got brutally trilled by Aism's fans on social media. All this happened when Himanshi compared of her being trolled on social media to Asim being bullied in the controversial house. She took to Twitter and wrote, I’m very positive person, and I speak only how much is required. However, she said that just as Asim is getting bullied by the contestants inside the house, people are doing the same with me on social media. It is only the two of us, who are facing the wrath. I can feel the pain and know what she be done and what shouldn't be.'

Himanshi's comparison did not go down well with Asim's supporters, who called her out for gaining publicity in the Kashmiri boy's name. Some called her an opportunist, others said that this is all her publictity stunt. Some even went on to question her loyalty towards Asim as when he needed her the most, she did not even bother to tweet in his favour.

I’m very positive person.....jitni need utna hi bolti hu..... but tell me one thing asim ko jitna log bully krte hai u guys are doing the same with me ......mtlab hum dono hi face kr rahe hai ....to I can feel the pain .....so mujhe pta hai mujhe kya krna chaiye or kya nahi — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) January 24, 2020

Here's how Asim's fans reacted to Himanshi's comparison:

Everytime You Come out With A

"So Bechari Me Tweet" And Try To Start rift in our Fandom But Never Support Or Do Anything For Asim .... Never#StopTargetingAsim@BiggBoss @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND @mnysha @Sudhanshu_Vats — SunshinE ShiRin (@Shirin_Afruj) January 24, 2020

You desperate oppurtunist as a neutral viewer I never liked your presence inside #BiggBoss house not cos u did nothing but of your negative aura, the moment you came out things changed suddenly..I wonder if #chow exist or made up or it was amy who rejected you long back — Modi Mania (@ModiMania5) January 24, 2020

I have never bullied you but Please do not compare your situation with Asim

He's locked up inside the house with the bullies with nowhere to go

At least you have an escape #StopTargetingAsim#AsimNeedsYouSalman@ColorsTV @biggboss @OrmaxMedia — RoRo (@roro_lrdi) January 24, 2020

Don't compare the bullying faced by #AsimRiaz to your being trolled on SM.

Zameen Aasman ka fark hai. One is getting bullied bcoz he has the guts to speak up n the other for the opp reason.#StopTargetingAsim@BiggBoss @ColorsTV @OrmaxMedia @justvoot @endemolshineind @viacom18 — Taraana AsimSquad (@Taraana7) January 24, 2020

Kabhi apne tweet me "mein ye.. mein wo.. mein wo.. " nahi lekh kar sirf Asim ke saath jo injustice ho raha hein uske liye lekh sakti hein agar pyar karti he toh? #StopTargetingAsim — Pratikshya AsimRiaz (@Pratikshyyya) January 24, 2020

And Sorry You Are Not Positive Person

You are the most Diplomatic Person here Rone Dhone Wale twts k lye time hai But Asim k Upr Jo hota uske lye nhi Hai , Aapke Parag Bhai ne kya kya Uske lye time nhi hai ,but har cheez pe Victim play krne k lye hai

Waah#StopTargetingAsim — SunshinE(@Shirin_Afruj) January 24, 2020



Yeh lo maidam ji #AsimRiaz k sahare kab tak footage loge... u r evicted from #BB13... band kro noutanki yeh sab.

Blanket me apna naam har jagah ghusane me kya majja mil rha..

I knw wht u r from day 1 u entered... u are 1ly taking publicity from #Asim feeling's for u nothing else — ASIM RIAZ FAN CLUB (@Suraj57456053) January 24, 2020

Wtf is this .. she has whole lot of tiem to defend and promote herself but no time for asim but we don’t want your tweet we are enough for him. Just don’t take footage in Asim’s name don’t use hashtag with Asi mansi there is no such fuking things ... bloody opportunistic — ROARING TIGER ASIM (@Asim01282325) January 24, 2020

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you agree with Asim's fans' opinions? Do you think Himanshi really has feelings for Aism? How do you find AsiManshi as a couple? Let us know in the comment section below.

