Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana compares getting TROLLED to Asim's bullying in the house; Riaz's fans HIT back

Bigg Boss 13 ex contestant Himanshi Khurana recently got backlash from Asim Riaz's fans on Twitter. Here's why.
Even though Himanshi Khurana is no longer a part of Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 13, the Punjabi model-singer is still the talk of the town. And the reasons for the same are her romantic angel with Asim Riaz and break-up with long time boyfriend 'chow'. While Asim had been clear about his feelings for the lady, Himanshi only confessed it sometime back after her big breakup. And Ever since her eviction, she has been supporting the Kashmiri model and tweeting about him almost all the time. Asim and Himanshi's fans have been supporting them for the beautiful bond that they share. 

However, recently Himanshi got brutally trilled by Aism's fans on social media. All this happened when Himanshi compared of her being trolled on social media to Asim being bullied in the controversial house. She took to Twitter and wrote, I’m very positive person, and I speak only how much is required. However, she said that just as Asim is getting bullied by the contestants inside the house, people are doing the same with me on social media. It is only the two of us, who are facing the wrath. I can feel the pain and know what she be done and what shouldn't be.' 

Himanshi's comparison did not go down well with Asim's supporters, who called her out for gaining publicity in the Kashmiri boy's name. Some called her an opportunist, others said that this is all her publictity stunt. Some even went on to question her loyalty towards Asim as when he needed her the most, she did not even bother to tweet in his favour. 

Here's how Asim's fans reacted to Himanshi's comparison: 

 

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you agree with Asim's fans' opinions? Do you think Himanshi really has feelings for Aism? How do you find AsiManshi as a couple? Let us know in the comment section below. 

