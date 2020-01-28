Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana confesses her love for Asim Riaz; Dedicates a shayari for him; Watch promo

After Himanshi Khurana will re-enter Bigg Boss 13, she will be seen confessing her love for Asim Riaz.

Bigg Boss 13, which has been synonymous to controversies, fights and emotional breakdown, gave us some light moments with a love story in the house. We are talking about Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana. Their proximity was the talk of the town since the first day itself and the audience has loved their chemistry. While Asim has been missing the lady post her eviction, he got a pleasant surprise after Himanshi re-entered the house for a special task on the popular reality show.

In the recent promo, Asim will be seen over the moon as Himanshi walked into the house and even confessed his feelings for her. This wasn’t all. He even got down on his knees and proposed her for marriage. Ever since the promo went on air, there have been speculations if Himanshi will accept his proposal. And now as per the new promos, the Punjabi model-turned-singer has finally confessed her feeling Asim on national television. In the new promo, Himanshi called herself’s Asim’s lady luck and admitted that she does love him. Besides, she also dedicated a shayari for him which certainly made Asim skip a heartbeat.

Take a look at the new promo of Bigg Boss 13:

To note, Himanshi will be entering in the house for a special task wherein the family or friend of every housemate will be coming on the show to support them. These family members will be staying in the house for a week and will also be doing the tasks with them. With Himanshi’s entry in the house, do you think it will strengthen Asim’ game on Bigg Boss 13? Share your views in the comment section below.

Credits :Twitter

Read More