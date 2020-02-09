Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana CONFESSES receiving special gift from ‘majnu’ Asim Riaz on Chocolate Day 2020

Himanshi Khurana jsut shared a sweet secret with her fans of receiving a surprise from her 'majnu' Asim Riaz on Chocolate Day 2020. Read on to know more.

It is Valentine's Week and looks like Himanshi Khurana is missing her beau Asim Riaz a lot, as he is locked inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. Their budding romance in the house became a hot topic of discussion. While many accused Himanshi of using Aism for fame, others blamed Asim for being the reason behind Himanshi's breakup. However, the two came out strong and declared that they're very much in love and don't fear opinions given by anyone.

Despite being out of the house, Himanshi has been supporting Asim on social media with full consistency. Today, on February 9, when the world celebrates the Chocolate Day, Himanshi has revealed that she also has got a special gift from her loverboy on this special day. She took to her Twitter handle and said, I want to share one secret with you all. While I came out of the Bigg Boss house, I did not have my make-up box with me, it was still there in the house. The make-up box was handed over to me later. When I came home and opened the kit, there were some chocolated in it. It also had a note written on it which read "Happy Chocolate Day" by majnu.'

Happy chocolate day ..... ek cheez share krti hu jab main Bigg Boss se bahar ayi to mera makeup kit baad me aya jab ghr akr open kia usme chocolates thi or Kajal se likha ek note tha happy chocolate day by majnu — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) February 8, 2020

And, if you'r thinking who majnu is, it is none other than our Kashmiri model Asim Riaz. Also, if you're wondering how did Asim had chocolates, Himanshi also revealed about the same. When a user asked her, if Asim had robbed the chocolates from the luxury budget, Himashi replied, 'No it was from the elite club.'

Elite club — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) February 8, 2020

Well, isn't this the sweetest surprise Himanshi could get while Asim is away from her? What do you think about #AsiManshi's bond? Do you like them as a couple? Let us know in the comment section below.

