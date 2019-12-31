Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana confesses sending message to Asim Riaz through guests; Hopes he gets it

As we are heading towards the New Year, former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana decided to make Asim Riaz’s New Year special by sending him a message.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s adorable bond on Bigg Boss 13 has been the talk of the town since the first day. The audience has loved their mushy equation and even crowned as the best couple of the season. While Himanshi’s eviction broke a million hearts, fans have been yearning to see this adorable pair together. On the other hand, the renowned Punjab actress has also been supporting Asim post her elimination and cheering up for him on social media.

Not only Himanshi has been singing praises for Asim, but the actress has also made a special gesture for the BB13 contestant to make his New Year happier. The diva has revealed that she has sent Asim a message on the show through the guest. Making the big revelation on micro-blogging site Twitter and hoped that Asim gets her message. To note, Bigg Boss 13 will be hosting a grand New Year celebration in the house which will be attended by celebs from the Colors family. “Maine do logo ko msg dia hai. I hope mil jaye,” Himanshi tweeted.

Maine do logo ko msg dia hai ......I hope mil jaye #HimanshiKhurana #Asimriaz — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) December 31, 2019

Well, if Himanshi’s wish will be granted it will certainly be a special New Year gift for Asim. Meanwhile, the actress has been often seen sharing her best moments with Asim from the show on social media. Earlier in the day, Himanshi shared a picture of herself with Asim wherein they were engrossed in a conversation. She captioned the image as “Only positivity love care n respect” followed by heart emoticons.

