Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana DEFENDS Asim Riaz after Salman Khan blames him; Says 'Will clear everything'

Himanshi Khurana has finally reacted to Salman Khan's allegations on Asim Riaz for breaking her relationship. Here's what she said.

Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar has always been interesting to watch as host ensures giving a earful to everyone for their actions throughout the week. However, in last night's episode, while we expected Salman to bash Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli for their fights, in an unprecedented call, Asim Riaz also became the Salman's target. Ask how? Well, Salman was seen informing Asim that his ladylove HImanshi Khurana has not got married yet and has apparently broken up with her boyfriend. He also said that Himanshi loves him and is waiting for him outside the house. While Aism was happy to know the news, what Salman said next shook him and the other housemates. Salman went on to blame Asim for being the reason behind Himanshi's breakup.

Yes, Salman held Asim responsible for Himanshi's split and said that the guy she was dating did not approve of their closeness inside the house and therefore decided to call off their relationship. While Aism tried clarifying his point, Salman was adamant that he was accountable for the separation. Well, after this episode many of AsiManshi fans have got disheartened as the Kashimir model is being blamed for his genuine feelings. Now, Himanshi Khurana finally has taken to Twitter to open up about the same and keep her points.

In a series of tweets she defended ans supported Asim clarifying that he is not to be blamed for whatever happened in her personal life. She said that she is aware that AsiManshi fans are upset, but she is not in state of mind to put across anything right now as she is also deeply hurt. However, she believes that something good will definitely happen. She mentioned that it is their personal matter and she is exrtemely elated that Asim staunchly said that he will love her forever. She also requested people to not talk negatively as they both have pure feelings for each other, and it should be respected.

I know my fans n Asim fans are upset main bhi hu ...not in state of mind but I blve kuch acha hone wala hai ...ye meri or Asim ki personal life hai but I’m happy asim ne aj strongly bola I do n will forever......don’t talk negative bcz boht sari pure feelings involved hai hmaari — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) January 18, 2020

In a following tweet she said that she will clear all the things with Aism once she gets a chance and also promised that he will not be blamed for anything that has happened. She added that Asim is upset, but so is she as she has also failed in a relationship. Requesting Asim's fans to clam down she said that Asim is very close to me and I genuinely care for him much more than anyone.

Will clear everything don’t be so insensitive..Asim par koi blame nahi ayega I promise..I know he’s upset .....rishta mera bhi tuta hai dono tough situation me hai ....kisi ki koi galti nahi hai ...but Asim fans needs to understand Asim mere zada close hai to mujhe zada fikr hai — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) January 18, 2020

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Asim is to be blamed for Himanshi's breakup? Do you want to see them as a real-life pair? Let us know in the comment section below.

