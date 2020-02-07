Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana denies giving interview on her love life; Calls Asim's brother Umar 'family'

Bigg Boss 13 ex - contestant Himanshi Khurana clarifies the air about giving interviews regarding her love life, rapport with Asim's brother Umar and more. Read on for further details.

Just like every season of Bigg Boss, the thirteenth season of the hosted show witnessed another cute love story that sprang up between Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana. Their affair has not only become the talk of the town but the two of them have also been questioned a lot about their previous relationships. However, Asim and Himanshi have been quite vocal and openly expressed their feelings for each other in front of the whole world.

While Asim denied rumours of dating someone outside the house, Himanshi, on the other hand, broke off her nine years of relationship with Chow and was grilled for the same. However, she tried her best to overcome the allegations. Recently, in a tweet, the Punjabi beauty has clarified that she has not given any interview about her love life. She further says in Hindi, “meri life mera decision” apparently as a response to the trolls she has been receiving since some time. She also asked the haters not to create mess between her and Asim’s brother Umar thereby calling him ‘family.’

Check out Himanshi Khurana’s tweet below:

Maine love life ko leke koi interview nahi dia ......... meri life mera decision ........ don’t create mess between me n umar ...... we are family I respect him ...... — Himanshi khurana (realhimanshi) February 7, 2020

A few days back, Himanshi had entered the Bigg Boss house again as Asim’s connection in order to support him. He proposed her for marriage but she did not give an immediate response much to everyone’s shock. Later on, Himanshi did admit about having feelings for Asim in front of Salman Khan. Post her exit from the Bigg Boss house, the singer – actress has continuously shown her support for Asim Riaz through social media.

