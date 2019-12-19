Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana is elated as BFF Asim Riaz becomes the new captain

Asim Riaz is going to be the new captain of Bigg Boss house this week. This particular news has left his BFF Himanshi Khuarana elated who has also shared an Instagram post congratulating him.

With every passing time, the popular reality show Bigg Boss 13 has become more and more interesting. The 13th season of the show witnessed the coming back of host for the tenth consecutive time and has been witnessing a steady TRP rate in the past few weeks. Like the previous twelve seasons, this season has also witnessed a few budding friendships. One such friendship is that of Asim Riaz, Shefali Jariwala and evicted contestant Himanshi Khurana.

The viewers highly appreciated Himanshi and Asim’s friendship inside the BB house. Although she is out of Bigg Boss now, Himanshi still expresses her opinions about the housemates, tasks, etc. from time to time. For the unversed, Asim Riaz is the new captain of the house as per reports. On hearing the same, Himanshi took to her Instagram handle and wrote, “I I captain” along with an emoji. It is quite clear from the post that this sweet message is for her BFF Asim. Check out her post below:

Asim and Himanshi’s friendship began right after she made an entry into the Bigg Boss house as a wild card contestant. Asim had also expressed his feelings for her but was shocked to know that she already had a connection outside. Asim also took care of Himanshi when she was sick post which their friendship grew stronger. The Punjabi beauty still continues to support Asim from outside and has also mentioned about taking a stand for him. For the uninitiated, Himanshi was voted out by her fellow housemates for poor performances in tasks.

Credits :Instagram

