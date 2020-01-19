Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana to enter Salman Khan's show as a wild card contestant again? Find Out

As per latest reports, Asim Riaz's ladylove Himanshi Khurana is all set to make a comeback on Bigg Boss 13 as a wild card contestant. Read deets inside.

Bigg Boss 13 has been one of the seasons, which has seen the maximum number of wild card entries. In fact, also re-entries of contestants. While many have trolled the makers for bringing in the same faces again, looks like they're in no mood to pay any heed. Now, that the 'tedha' season has been apparently extended, the makers have a new plan and are reportedly going to introduce another wild card entry. Well, and this new entry is going to be none other than Himanshi Khurana. Yes, Asim Riaz's ladylove is all set to make a re-entry to Salman Khans' show not as a guest, but rather a wild-card contestant.

Since a few days, gossip mills were buzzing that the Punjabi model-actress will soon be seen as a guest on the show and meet the contestants. However, now we have heart that Himanshi will enter the house once again as a wild card contestant. All this comes at a time when blamed Asim Riaz for Himanshi's breakup and also informed him that Himanshi loves her. Now, questions arise if Himanshi is going to make a comeback for Asim and will she propose to him the house? However, no official announcements have been made yet about her entry, but if this happens, AsiManshi fans are going to be extremely happy. Also, we cannot wait to see Asim's reaction on seeing his ladylove again on the show.

According To our Sources@realhimanshi will Enter @BiggBoss as a wildCard in couple of days Remember if she is sent Just as a guest, Show dekhne ka matlab ni ha phr

Bcz she will giv Asim content and Makers don't want this to happen#IStandByAsim — The Khabri (@TheKhbri) January 19, 2020

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you want to see Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz back again in the BB 13 house? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana DEFENDS Asim Riaz after Salman Khan blames him; Says 'Will clear everything'

Read More