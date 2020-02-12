Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana feels John Cena supporting Asim Riaz is a tight slap on housemates face

Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana revealed that Jona Cena’ message supporting Asim will be like a tight slap on the housemates.

A few days back, all of Asim Riaz fans were in for a surprise when WWE wrestler John Cena took to social media to post a photo of Asim asking everyone to support him. Later, John Cena even went on to follow Himanshi Khurana on Twitter and Himanshi was surprised to see Cena follow her on social media. Now, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana is super proud as WWE wrestler John Cena has been sharing Asim's picture on his social media channel and during a recent interview, she stated that in the BB house, Asim was always mocked by few housemates that he is trying to be John Cena and Himanshi feels that now this act of Cena supporting Asim will be like a tight slap on their faces.

In the interview, Himanshi said that she remembers that few housemates used to mock Asim and tease him for trying to be like John Cena. However, Himanshi is happy that post John Cena’s tweet about Asim, housemates will get to know that John Cena has himself posted pictures of Asim on his account, and that in itself, will be a tight slap on their faces. Furthermore, Himanshi went on to reveal that Asim has always been mocked and insulted inside the house for always working out and Himanshi is happy that fitness and his journey in the house is taking him places and making him earn applause from John Cena. “I am very happy for him and super proud. When I got evicted from the show, they started teasing Asim and taunting him that he was behind me and I left him. But destiny had something else planned and I went inside for him. When I went inside I said it loudly I have come inside for Asim,” said Himanshi.

Talking about Bigg Boss 13, the show will witness its finale on February 15, 2020 and as we speak, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, , Mahira Sharma, Arti Singh and Paras Chhabra are the contestants who are left inside the house. It will be interesting to see as to who will win the show? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the updates!

Credits :Times of India

Read More