Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana gives last stand on her equation with Asim Riaz; Says ‘It’s my personal life’

Former Bigg Bos 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana has once again cleared the air about her relationship with Asim Riaz and has the gossipmongers to stop speculating about her personal life.

’s Bigg Boss 13 has been one of the popular reality shows which have been known for its hearted arguments and nasty fights. However, amid this chaos, it was Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz’s adorable chemistry that was painting the BB house red. The duo had grabbed the headlines with the growing proximity in the house and Asim’s one-sided love for the actress. Despite being eliminated from BB13, Himanshi has been extending support to Asim and has been singing praises for him.

While Himanshi has clarified being in a relationship, her social media posts in support of Asim has been narrating the entire story. However, the diva has finally given her last stand and urged the gossipmongers not to intervene in her personal life. Sharing a long post on Instagram, Himanshi wrote that she shares a pure bond with Asim and they will continue to stand by each other’s side.

She added, “It’s my personal life. Sometimes people don’t know from what you are going through. Agar maine Asim ko praise nahi kia to problem agar abb I’m supporting to bhi haters ko problem. He did so much for me. You guys never going to understand that pure bond. Rahi na wahi choti mentality fir kehte hai hun tarakii kar rahe hain. I’m happy meri family is bond ko respect karti hai. Asim and me will stand for each other beyond your expectations.”

To recall, Himanshi has also expressed her disappointment towards the growing differences between Asim and Shefali Jariwala. She also urged the duo to resolve their issues and restore their friendship.

Credits :Instagram

