Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana hits out at trolls, ex contestants giving her & Asim Riaz relationship advice

In yet another instance, Himanshi Khurana has taken a stand for Asim Riaz post her exit from the Bigg Boss 13 house. Here's what she wrote on Twitter.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have been the talk of the town once again as she entered the house as his connection, this time with an intention to also express her feelings for him. Once inside the house, while Asim made sure to confess his love for her, he also went on to propose her for marriage and did not let any minute go waste as long as he is with her. As she bid goodbye to him yesterday, he told her how he will meet her outside and they'll get to know each other and sort things out.

Well, the sorting things out here is the sheer fact that Asim has been alleged of being in a relationship already, however, both him as well as the girl, Shruti Tuli have denied any such relationship. And now that Himanshi is out, she decided to shut trolls once and for all as Himanshi tweeted, "I’m ready to face all the hate from fans ... paid pr .....ex big boss contestants...celebrities ....who r giving advices about relationships jab unke khud k rishte ki baat ati hai to kahenge it’s our life."

I’m ready to face all the hate from fans ... paid pr .....ex big boss contestants...celebrities ....who r giving advices about relationships jab unke khud k rishte ki baat ati hai to kahenge it’s our life — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) February 3, 2020

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 Preview: Sidharth Shukla clears air about distancing himself from Shehnaaz Gill when quizzed by reporter)

Meanwhile, her Tweet has got a mixed reaction, however, fans believe that they must stay strong and by her side. While things aren't all that clear right now, her Tweet might just do the job to keep trolls at bay until the two of them meet outside the house.

Credits :Twitter

Read More