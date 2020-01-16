Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana, Karan Singh Grover and Vindu Dara Singh to pay a visit to the housemates

Bigg Boss 13 will see guests in the house in the form of Himanshi Khurana, Karan Singh Grover, and Vindu Dara Singh. Here's what we know.

Bigg Boss 13 is currently celebrating the love of family as the first set of members visited the housemates just yesterday and now, over the next two days, we will see more family members visit them in the house. Everyone turned emotional on seeing their parents, siblings, and other family members. And while it sure is a happy moment too, and everyone is glad to see their family after so long, some visits had housemates get an earful about their behaviour too.

Now, the next big important event in the Bigg Boss 13 house is going to be guests visiting the housemates for a special task. Yes, you heard it right. Entering the house will be Vindu Dara Singh and Karan Singh Grover, who will both be there for a special task. Meanwhile, reports also have it that Himanshi Khurana will also be entering the house soon, but this time, it is only going to be as a guest, in what capacity, we are yet to know.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla gets emotional as his mother enters the house; Asks him to remain cheerful)

All three of them are supporters of three different contestants. While Vindu is a staunch supporter of Sidharth Shukla, Karan is fond of good friend Arti, and ex-contestant from this season, Himanshi, continues to support Asim even after her exit from the house.

Read More