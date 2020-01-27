Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana to re enter house for Asim Riaz; Will she confess her feelings on national TV?

Asim Riaz's ladylove is all set to enter the Bigg Boss 13 house again just for him. Does that mean she will confess her feelings to the Kashmiri model on National TV?

Just before some days from the finale, Bigg Boss 13 makers are all set to bring another dhamakedar twist to the game. Yes, in the very first time in the history of the show, family members of the housemates are going to enter the house to play with them. Well, this is a big news in itself, but AsimManshi fans are going to be cloud nine as Himanshi Khurana is all set to root for lover-boy Asim Riaz. Yes, the rumours of Himanshi entering the BB 13 house again, have now been confirmed with the latest promo. In the promo, we can hear Himanshi saying that she is coming to support and there for Asim.

And ever since this news of Himanshi returning to the controversial house has been going the rounds, many speculations also have been attached to it. Some reports suggest that the Punjabi model-actress is all set to confess her feelings for the Kashmiri boy. Yes, speculations are rife that Himanshi will propose to Asim Riaz on National TV. Well, if this happens, it will be the second proposal on BB 13, as previously had also proposed on the show. Other reports also suggest that Himanshi will also clear the real reason behind her big break-up with her boyfriend 'Chow' for which had blamed Asim Riaz. Well, all these rumours have not confirmed yet, but we'll surely get to know what will happen as Himanshi re-enters the house tonight. All we can expect is a lot of emotions, love and some romantic moments between the cute couple.

For the unversed, we will see Kashmera Shah rooting for Arti Singh, Shehbaaz supporting Shehnaaz Gill and Vikas Gupta stepping in Salman Khan's show again for Sidharth Shukla. The near and dear ones will stay for a good four days in the BB 13. house Well, it would be interesting to see how the dynamics of the house change after these new entries.

Are you happy to hear that Himanshi is all set to make a comeback for Asim? Do you think she will confess her feelings on National TV? Are you excited for this interesting family week? Drop-in your suggestions in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

