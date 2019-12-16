Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana REACTS to Hindustani Bhau’s eviction; Says ‘Will miss seeing you on the show’

As Hindustani Bhau got eliminated from Bigg Boss 13, former contestant Himanshi Khurana seems to be disappointed by the same.

Bigg Boss 13 has become synonymous to endless drama and nasty fights these days. Not a day passes by in the house without a heated argument be it during the task or daily chores. However, the Weekend Ka Vaar episode with host often changes the atmosphere inside the house especially with its elimination segment. This week it was Hindustani Bhau aka Vikas Phatak who was evicted from the popular reality show. Interestingly, Bhau was quite happy with his elimination as he was missing his family and wanted to be back with them.

Bhau’s elimination received a mixed response from both the audience and housemates, after all, he was one of the best entertainers in the BB house and also emerged as a strong contestant. However, it was former contestant Himanshi Khurana who was disappointed with his eviction. She shared a picture of herself with Bhau from her stint on Bigg Boss 13 and wrote that she will miss watching him on the show. Himanshi even sang praises for Bhau and wrote, “Every girl deserves a brother like bhau. He is not only my brother but he is sabka bhau. Will miss seeing You on the show.”

Check out Himanshi Khurana’s post for Hindustani Bhau:

To recall, Bhau and Himanshi shared a closed bond inside the house and their brother-sister equation received a thumbs up from the audience. Besides, Bhau was inconsolable after Himanshi was eliminated from the house recently. For the uninitiated, both Bhau and Himanshi had entered Bigg Boss 13 as wildcard contestants during the mid-season finale.

