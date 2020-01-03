Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana REACTS to Shefali Jariwala backing Sidharth Shukla instead of Asim Riaz

Himanshi Khurana has recently reacted to the tiff between Asim Riaz and Shefali Jariwala. Here's what she said.

We've seen many friends turn sour in the Bigg Boss 13 house. But, there are some friendships that leave us completely shattered when they're broken. One such friendship is of Shefali Jariwala and Asim Riaz, who parted ways soon after Himanshi Khurana left the house. While then trio was known for their strong bond, Shefali and Asim couldn't sustain once Himanshi bid adieu to the house. Both took their own paths and began playing differently. While Shefali sided with Sidharth Shukla and his team, Asim chose to be on 's side.

Now, we're seeing Aism and Shefali get at loggerheads with each other whenever they get a chance. Recently also, when Aism Riaz and Sidharth Shukla got into an ugly war of words over duties and in the captaincy task, Shefali Jariwala was seen supporting Sidharth over Asim. Himanshi Khurana, who has been a good friend to both, recently has reacted on this switch Shefali has made. She took to Twitter and stated that she still respects Shefali Jariwala, but she is upset with her as she has made som unacceptable comments on Himasnhi's bond with Asim. Taking a dig at her current strategy of backing Sidharth Shukla, she said that she feels pity for Shefali as she doesn't know that Sidhartha and Paras were commenting on their character while they were locked in the secret room.

People askin me about my friend shefali I really respect her ......... but jo bhi unho ne mere bare me or Asim k bare me bola....kya kahu unko khud nahi pta jinke paas woh baithi hai wahi secret room me unka character decide kr rahe the to unke lie mujhe bura lag raha — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) January 2, 2020

In a following tweet, Himanshi spoke about her relationship with Asim and said that people are unnecessarily poking him in my name. They are not even aware of bond we shared and how well we supported each other in the house. She added that Asim has never refuted to the provocations as he doesn't want to spoil my name and cares for me. She claims that their bond is getting stronger day by day.

mere or Asim ka relationship unko khud nahi pta hmne ik dusre ko kitna support kia...... Asim ko mere naam se kitna poke kia still usne kabhi us argument ko age nahi bdaya taki mere naam se koi topic na bnaye...he cares,Humara bond or strong ho raha hai — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) January 2, 2020

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Asim Riaz and Shefali Jariwala will ever reconcile in the BB 13 house? Drop in your suggestions in the comment section below.

