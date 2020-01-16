Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana reacts to Shehnaaz Gill & Sidharth Shukla’s affair; Says ‘They’re not in love’

As Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s closeness has been grabbing the eyeballs in Bigg Boss 13, Himanshi Khurana has made a surprising revelation about their affair.

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s proximity on Bigg Boss 13 has been the talk of the town since the first day itself. We have loved their love-hate chemistry and their mushy romance on the show. Interestingly, their relationship took a new turn lately after Shehnaaz confessed her feelings for the Dil Se Dil Tak actor on national television. Ever since then, a lot has been said about the love birds and the fans can’t keep calm about SidNaaz’s affair on the popular reality show.

And while Sidharth and Shehnaaz are busy painting the town red with the romance inside the house, former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana feels the couple is doing so just for the show. During a recent interaction with a website, the Punjabi model-actress stated that she doesn’t feel that Sidharth and Shehnaaz are in love with each other. Himanshi also emphasised that the viewers get to see everything the channel wants to show them. However, she has lived with them inside the BB house and believes that the two are not in love with each other.

On the other hand, Shehnaaz’s father Santokh Singh too has objected on her proximity with Sidharth and has asked her to maintain distance from him. During his recent visit to the house, Santokh asked his daughter not to escalate her relationship with the Uttaran actor. We wonder if there is any truth behind Himanshi’s claims. Are Sidharth and Shehnaaz faking their love affair on Bigg Boss 13? Share your views in the comment section below.

Credits :Amar Ujala

