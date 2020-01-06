Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana REACTS to the viral video of her mocking Salman Khan washing dishes

Himanshi Khurana's video of making fun of Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan washing dishes is making the rounds. Now, the actress has come out giving an explanation. Here's what she said.

Ever since Himanshi Khurana got evicted from the Bigg Boss 13 house, people have been missing her chemistry with Asim Riaz. But, even though she's not there in the controversial house, she is making her presence felt through Twitter. From expressing her opinions about the happenings in the house, to openly supporting Asim, Himanshi has been quite vocal about her opinions on BB 13. She has been creating headlines for quite some time now, but this time it is all for the wrong reasons.

A video is going viral on social media, where Himanshi is seen mocking BB 13 host for entering into the house and doing household chores during Shehnaaz Gill's captaincy in an attempt to teach the housemates a lesson of cleanliness. In the video, Himanshi is doing her manicure and as she is relaxing, she reveals that washing dishes in the Bigg Boss house has ruined her finger nails. To which, the other person (who is capturing the video) revealed that even host Salman Khan washed utensils in the show recently. Upon hearing this, Himanshi takes a dig at Salman and says, 'He is getting paid for i. He gets 600 crores to wash the dishes.' Later the two went on to discuss Salman's income. This video has gone viral and people are mocking Himanshi for her comments.

Listen dear!!! I have found this on Instagram!!Real face of #HimanshiKhurana In the video:

Hemanshi- haath khrab ho gaye bb me bartan dhote dhote

Video maker-salman khan bhi to gaya tha vo kya natak kar raha tha

Hemanshi-use to 6cr milte hai or sb to extension bhi ho gaya. pic.twitter.com/6tzpMWK7SY — Natasha roy (@Natasha60175846) January 5, 2020

Now, Himanshi has taken to her Twitter handle to come out with an explanation of the viral video and put forth her point. In a series of tweets, she revealed that she was in nail bar last evening. She said that her nails have given way as she had been washing dishes in the BB 13 house. Here, the senior media reporter revealed that Salman Khan also washed dishes. To which she replied, ' He must have washed, he is getting paid for it. He is the host, it is his job. Himanshi said that it was a mere joke and nothing else.

I was in nail bar last evening,i said mere nail khraab ho gye bartan kr krke..in the video senior media reporter said Salman did dishes ......I said dhoyega hi paise liye hai ...uski job hai aise host .ye hi chapa tha na apne articles me web portal pe, sarcastic taunt to dat man — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) January 5, 2020

After clarifying her stance, she revealed that the interviewer wanted her to call Salman Khan a biased host as she helped Shehnaaz but not her during her captaincy. However, she stood by her stand that she has said nothing wrong and did not even have intentions of doing so.

Bcz woh interview me puchne wala tha apki capacity me koi nahi aya ..shenaz ki me he came did everything,he asked me is Salman Khan biased? ..or jab bhi koi media article likhte hai koi bhi .. ji or sir ka use nahi krte to unke hi likhe sentence ko Maine bola..go get life haters — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) January 5, 2020

I din say anything wrong media person wanted me to say he is biased..... he is not that is his job he is host of the show he took money .... or waise bhi Jisko daant prti hai woh bahar logo acha dikh raha to acha hi hai or daante.......so haters go get life kuch or leke aoooo ☺️ — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) January 5, 2020

What do you think about Himanshi taking a dig at Salman Khan? Do you think it was justified or she has gone overboard with the fun this time? Drop in your suggestions in the comment section below.

