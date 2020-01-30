Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana REVEALS to Asim Riaz how she drifted apart from Chow after eviction

Himnashi Khurana expressed her ordeal to Asim Riaz about her relationship with Chow and how things went for a toss after her eviction.

Asim Riaz is grinning from ear to ear in Bigg Boss 13, all thanks to his ladylove Himanshi Khurana, who has entered the house for him for the 'Connections Week.' Ever since she entered the BB 13 house, Asim has been showering all the love on her and they seem to be totally inseparable. They are living in their own happy world inside the house and are seen spending all their time together. Remember how Himanshi opened up about her break up with boyfriend Chow on the day she entered? Well, she was seen expressing her ordeal about the same to Asim Riaz in last night's episode also.

She shared about the bad phase she went through after he elimination as her long-time partner totally ignored her and stopped talking to her completely. She revealed to Asim that she had gone through sleepless nights and used to keep staring at the roofs for hours together. She also mentioned that she had a major emotional breakdown and had almost turned into a body with no soul. Despite her bad state, Chow never came to see her once. Not only this never him nor his family members ever called or messaged to ask about her health. Though she gave her best to the relationship, there were no efforts and response from Chow's side.

Further, Himanshi went on to say that differences between her and Chow did get sorted for a while, but when questions started pouring in for supporting Asim, she decided to take a call. She didn't wish to see her self respect go for a toss and thus decided to end the relationship. Later during the night, the two lovebirds shared the same bed and kept staring at each other. While Asim kept expressing his love for her, Himanshi couldn't stop blushing. It was like a dream come true for both of them.

What are your thoughts on the same? Are you liking the cute AsiManshi moments? Do you think both of them have actually fallen in love or is it just affection? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

