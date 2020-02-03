Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana’s love for Asim might be a case of rebound post break up; REVEALS Salman Khan

Salman Khan schools Himanshi Khurana and Asim that tell them that Himanshi’s love for Asim might be a case of rebound after her break up with Chow.

Bigg Boss 13 is getting interesting and exciting with every passing day, and ever since the connections of the gharwale have entered the house, it has gotten even more interesting. As we all know, Himanshi Khurana has entered the house as Asim Riaz’s connection, and ever since her entry in the Bigg Boss house, Asim Riaz hasn’t wasted a moment to express his love and fondness for Himanshi so much so that Asim went down on his knees to propose to her.

Now during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, schools both Asim and Himanshi Khurana for their behavior and while he asks Asim to not act like a fool when Himanshi isn’t responding to his feelings, Salman asks Himanshi the reason why she is taking so much time when she claims to have entered the house for Asim. Apart from being a mentor, we see Salman Khan giving a piece of his mind to both Himanshi and Asim for hiding facts, and making a fool of each other on national television. Thereafter, Salman Khan asks Asim if he has told Himanshi about his relationship outside the house and whether she is aware of it and to this, Himanshi reveals that she knew everything since Day 1 of entering the show.

Furthermore, Asim Riaz tells Salman Khan that he had always made it clear that there are a few things which he will talk about outside and that he is ready to stand by Himanshi for ever. Also, Salman tells Asim saying that if Himanshi can talk about her 9-yr-old relationship with Chow on the show, why can’t he speak about his relationship. When Salman quizzes Asim as to how long his relationship has been, Asim says a year and half. Before ending the topic, Salman Khan tells Asim that if he learns that he hasn’t broken up with his GF, he will enter the house and kick his ass. Also, Salman scolds them but later, adds that if they get together then he will only wish them to be happy and he also says that Himanshi’s might be a case of rebound after her break up with Chow.

