Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana sends birthday wishes to arch rival Shehnaaz Gill; Is she burying the hatchet?

On Shehnaaz Gill’s birthday, her arch-rival Himanshi Khurana pens a birthday message for her.

Remember Shehnaaz Gill’s reaction when Himanshi Khurana had entered Bigg Boss 13 as a wild card contestant? The presence of arch-rivals under one roof did intensify the game and Shehnaaz’s crazy reactions piqued the audience’s interest in their rivalry. Although Shehnaaz did try her best to mend her ties with Himanshi in the house, the latter made sure she maintained a distance from her. But looks like months after getting evicted from Bigg Boss 13, Himanshi has changed her mind and is now planning to bury the hatchet with Shehnaaz.

In fact, she even dropped hints after she sent birthday wishes to Shehnaaz today. Himanshi, who is quite active on social media shared a beautiful picture of herself hugging Shehnaaz from her stint on Bigg Boss 13 and wrote, “Happy birthday Shehnaaz” followed by a cute smiling emoticon. To note, the picture was clicked while Himanshi was bidding adieu to the housemates after getting eliminated from the popular reality show. Looks like a stay inside BB house has done wonders to the bond between the ladies.

Take a look at Himanshi Khurana’s birthday wish for Shehnaaz Gill:

Happy birthday shehnaz pic.twitter.com/rVH7KjOafP — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) January 27, 2020

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 13 is all set to take another interesting twist as Himanshi will soon be entering the house once again to support Asim Riaz. To note, Himanshi will be re-entering Bigg Boss 13 for a special task wherein one of family members or friends of the contestants will enter the house to stay with them for a week. Certainly, this new task will bring along more fireworks on Bigg Boss 13.

