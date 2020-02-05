Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana shares a cute picture with Asim Riaz and wishes to be in the house; Here's Why

A few days after coming out of the Bigg Boss 13 house, Himanshi Khurana is missing beau Asim Riaz dearly and this post is just the proof of it.
5140 reads Mumbai
While Bigg Boss 13 is on the verge of its conclusion, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's love-affair has become the talk of the town. While Asim is being questioned for having a relationship outside the house, Himanshi is being grilled for her broken relationship with 'Chow'. However, both the lovebirds have openly confessed for having feelings for each other and are supporting each other completely. While Asim has denied any rumours of dating anyone outside BB 13, Himanshi is also trying to overcome all the allegations against her. 

In a bid to prove their bond and companionship, days after being out of the BB 13 house, Himanshi is dearly missing being with Asim. To show her trust and love for him, the Punjabi singer-model took to her Twitter handle to share an adorable picture with Asim from the show. She also write a heartfelt message along with it. In the picture, Aism and Himanshi are seen getting all mushy and cosy as they make good memories. In the caption, Himanshi expressed her desire of having Asim by his side. She wrote, '“Now I wish that I weren't out of th BB house. There's so much negativity here, but inside the house there's no stress at all.' Himanshi's adorable post was liked by some as they started rooting for #AsiManshi, others again pointed fingers at her. They criticized her saying that she is only trying to gain some fame out of Asim. 

Take a look at netizens response to the love-dovey picture: 

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Himanshi is using Asim Riaz for limelight? Do you like #AsiManshi as a couple? Let us know in the comment section below. 

