Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana shares a throwback clip with Asim Riaz; Fans can't stop rooting for them

Looks like Himanshi Khurana is missing bestie Asim Riaz a lot, as she recently shared a throwback clip of his time with the Kashmiri model in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Take a look.
3403 reads Mumbai
Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana shares a throwback clip with Asim Riaz; Fans can't stop rooting for them
It has almost been more than a month that Himanshi Khurana has exited the Bigg Boss 13 house. The gorgeous lady, who entered Salman Khan's show, had a rather short stay. However, within this short span of time, she made some extremely strong bonds, with the best being with Jammu and Kashmir model, Asim Riaz. While Asim confessed of having feelings for her, Himanshi claimed that they're just good friends. However, their chemistry was quite evident on the show and many hailed them as being the new couple of BB 13, giving them a cute nickname, AsiManshi. Even after her eviction, Himanshi has been supporting Asim constantly and has been cheering for him. 

In the latest, Himashi took to her Twitter handle to share a throwback video clip from BB 13, where she is seen having a conversation with best friend Asim Riaz. In the clip, Himanshi and Asim are seen relaxing in the bedroom area as the former tries to explain the Kashmiri boy to maintain his clam and don't show aggression on housemates provocation. And Asim is seen patiently listening to the Punjabi singer and model. They later share a cute banter and can't stop gushing over each other. Well, with Himanshi sharing this clip, all feel that she is missing Asim Riaz a lot. Fans of the duo went crazy after this clip and bombarded the beautiful with comments of wnating to see her back again on the show. 

Here's how #AsiManshi went gaga and couldn't stop rooting for the couple: 

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you want to see Asim and Himanshi together again? Who do you think is a better couple, #AsimManshi or #SidNaaz or #PaHira? Drop in your suggestions in the comment section below. 

