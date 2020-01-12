Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana shares a throwback clip with Asim Riaz; Fans can't stop rooting for them

Looks like Himanshi Khurana is missing bestie Asim Riaz a lot, as she recently shared a throwback clip of his time with the Kashmiri model in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Take a look.

It has almost been more than a month that Himanshi Khurana has exited the Bigg Boss 13 house. The gorgeous lady, who entered 's show, had a rather short stay. However, within this short span of time, she made some extremely strong bonds, with the best being with Jammu and Kashmir model, Asim Riaz. While Asim confessed of having feelings for her, Himanshi claimed that they're just good friends. However, their chemistry was quite evident on the show and many hailed them as being the new couple of BB 13, giving them a cute nickname, AsiManshi. Even after her eviction, Himanshi has been supporting Asim constantly and has been cheering for him.

In the latest, Himashi took to her Twitter handle to share a throwback video clip from BB 13, where she is seen having a conversation with best friend Asim Riaz. In the clip, Himanshi and Asim are seen relaxing in the bedroom area as the former tries to explain the Kashmiri boy to maintain his clam and don't show aggression on housemates provocation. And Asim is seen patiently listening to the Punjabi singer and model. They later share a cute banter and can't stop gushing over each other. Well, with Himanshi sharing this clip, all feel that she is missing Asim Riaz a lot. Fans of the duo went crazy after this clip and bombarded the beautiful with comments of wnating to see her back again on the show.

Here's how #AsiManshi went gaga and couldn't stop rooting for the couple: Himanshi Ji Ki bhi Lag Chuki hai pic.twitter.com/ogAp6otpvg — Md Tousif (@MdTousi54071392) January 11, 2020

Himanshi was the only one who understood Asim and that's the reason Asim changed a lot during her presence. Great message.#ShowStopperAsim — Nadeem ul saba (@nadeemulsaba2) January 11, 2020

Missing u both#AsiManshi Orr yrr ye kuch log kyun aise bolrhe hain ki aap asim ka tagline use ni krhi hain toh aap asim ko use krhi hai bss,whats this sense whts the logic actually.. 1 bnda tag use na kre toh usse 1M kam ni hojaate plzzz stop blaming her yrrr#ShowStopperAsim — @anjali_jha_) January 12, 2020

Finally!!!!

Mam kbse wait kr rhe the hum aapke response k liye

Durust aaye#ShowStopperAsim #AsiManshi — Mussharat Naaz (@MussharatN) January 11, 2020

You guys look amazing together. Love you both! Waiting for #AsiManshi reunion. :)#ShowStopperAsim — (@ice_inmyveins_) January 11, 2020

Awww just look at Asim... He is listening to you so carefully and calmly and respectfully.... His love for you is so evident by the way he behaves with you... just waiting to see Himanshi confessing her Love to Asim #ShowStoppperAsim #AsiManshi pic.twitter.com/uGnPmZqVoq — PeaceIsTheHighestBliss (@asim_ki) January 12, 2020

Haye! Ab Asim bolega:

Meri zindagi ch khushiyaan de din likhe saare #ShowStopperAsim

“ Lag chuki hai “ is an emotion #ShowStopperAsim #AsiManshi — Atinsha (@iamatinsha_b) January 11, 2020

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you want to see Asim and Himanshi together again? Who do you think is a better couple, #AsimManshi or #SidNaaz or #PaHira? Drop in your suggestions in the comment section below.

