Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana on Shehnaaz Gill: Now that I have started to know her, grudges are sliding away

Bigg Boss 13's former contestant Himanshi Khurana opened up arch nemesis Shehnaaz Gill among others. Read on to know more.

Bigg Boss 13 has been getting controversial by the day and with the show moving towards the finale, contestants are pulling out all the stops to stay in the race to win. Many contestants and wild card contestants, however, are out the race and one of them is popular Punjabi star, Himanshi Khurana. In an interview with Indian Express, the actress opened up on many topics including contestants taking her name in the show, her arch-nemesis Shehnaaz Khurana among others.

When asked that now she is just an audience member, did her opinions change about the contestants, to which she said that yes, about when it comes to her rival Shehnaaz. She added how she used to found her irritating because of what had happened between them in the past. However, how when she watches the series, she realized that she is bubbly and is someone who does not have stable thoughts. She also added how she has started to know her and grudges are also slowly sliding away.

She also commented on contestants mentioning about her even after her eviction. To which she said, "I am so happy that even after a month, people still talk about it. And the best part is that they say all good things. That means my vibe and personality did leave an impact. Also, recently Shehnaaz mentioned that if she has to be jealous of someone, it would be someone like Himanshi and not Paras Chhabra or Mahira Sharma, that felt really good."

