Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana SLAMS Arti Singh for commenting on her bond with Asim Riaz

Himanshi Khurana recently took a dig at Arti Singh for commenting on Asim Riaz and her relationship. Here's what she said.
4996 reads Mumbai
Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana SLAMS Arti Singh for commenting on her bond with Asim Riaz
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Bigg Boss 13 is churning out some interesting episodes to keep the audiences hooked. The house is full of drama, emotions and action, not less than a masledaar Bollywood film. While the show is almost a month a away from its finale, there seems to be an unusual turn by the makers as the evictions are time and again pushed further. This is also, on Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, there has been no elimination yet. Speaking of the eliminated contestants, one of them is till now grabbing headlines for her constant support and bond with an inmate. Yes, we're talking about Himanshi Khurana. 

The Punjabi actress-model is leaving no stone unturned to back her bestie, who has been left quite alone after her eviction. Himanshi recently took a dig at Arti Singh for commenting on her relationship with Asim Riaz. Himanshi's tweet comes after Arti Singh in a recent episode opined that Himanshi got eliminated from the show because Asim was over-protective of her. This did not go down well with Himanshi and she slammed Arti for her thinking. She asked, if Arti knew the format of the show very well.

However, leaving that aside, Himanshi also expressed her happiness that Asim has still kept her favourite thing with him. And it is nothing else but, Himanshi's red bottle. She said, 'I've finally found my red bottle in Asim's hand and I'm glad that he has kept it safe with him.' 

Meanwhile, there is a flow of emotions currently inside the house as family members of the housemates will be meeting them during the special family week. Asim's brother Umar Riaz will be seen entering the house today, and we're hoping that he gives the Kashimir model a message from Himanshi. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Kamya Punjabi and Sambhavna Seth take funny jibe at Madhurima Tuli & Vishal Aditya Singh’s fight
 

Credits :Twitter

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement