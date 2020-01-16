Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana SLAMS Arti Singh for commenting on her bond with Asim Riaz

Himanshi Khurana recently took a dig at Arti Singh for commenting on Asim Riaz and her relationship. Here's what she said.

Bigg Boss 13 is churning out some interesting episodes to keep the audiences hooked. The house is full of drama, emotions and action, not less than a masledaar Bollywood film. While the show is almost a month a away from its finale, there seems to be an unusual turn by the makers as the evictions are time and again pushed further. This is also, on Weekend Ka Vaar with , there has been no elimination yet. Speaking of the eliminated contestants, one of them is till now grabbing headlines for her constant support and bond with an inmate. Yes, we're talking about Himanshi Khurana.

The Punjabi actress-model is leaving no stone unturned to back her bestie, who has been left quite alone after her eviction. Himanshi recently took a dig at Arti Singh for commenting on her relationship with Asim Riaz. Himanshi's tweet comes after Arti Singh in a recent episode opined that Himanshi got eliminated from the show because Asim was over-protective of her. This did not go down well with Himanshi and she slammed Arti for her thinking. She asked, if Arti knew the format of the show very well.

However, leaving that aside, Himanshi also expressed her happiness that Asim has still kept her favourite thing with him. And it is nothing else but, Himanshi's red bottle. She said, 'I've finally found my red bottle in Asim's hand and I'm glad that he has kept it safe with him.'

Asim himanshi k lie jada protective the to islie himanshi nikal gyi.......arti ko format boht pta hai ????? Chodo I don’t care .....aj episode me asim k haath me that red bottle.....mera samaan mil gya I’m happy — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) January 15, 2020

Meanwhile, there is a flow of emotions currently inside the house as family members of the housemates will be meeting them during the special family week. Asim's brother Umar Riaz will be seen entering the house today, and we're hoping that he gives the Kashimir model a message from Himanshi. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

