Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana slams Sidharth Shukla for maligning her ‘pure bond’ with Asim Riaz

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana came out in support of Asim Riaz after Sidharth Shukla took a jibe on their relationship.

Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz’s differences aren’t a new thing on Bigg Boss 13. The duo, who was once known as best friends, have turned into arch rivals now. In fact, both Sidharth and Asim leave no chance to pass a comment on each other or to bring the other one down. However, their arguments took an ugly turn after Sidharth took a jibe at Asim’s relationship with Himanshi Khurana. It is no hidden fact that Asim was head over heels in love with Himanshi, despite the latter being in a committed relationship outside the house, and even confessed the same on national television.

Recently, during a heated argument, Sidharth had mocked Asim saying “Himanshi ne toh tujhe Kha Ke thook diya (Himanshi has dumped you).” This isn’t all. Shefali Jariwala also stepped into the argument and claimed that Asim used her to be friends with Himanshi. Both Sidharth and Shefali’s comments didn’t go down well with Himanshi, The Punjabi actress took to micro-blogging site Twitter to express her disappointment and slammed Sidharth and Shefali for tarnishing her pure bond with Asim. In fact, Himanshi also stated that she is glad not to be a part of BB13 anymore and asked Asim to win the show for her.

R u serious? Himanshi ne Asim ko thuka or Asim ne Shefali ko use kia close anee k liye seriously...inko mere se jada pta mere or Asim k baare me?I’m happy I’m out of the show sach me pure bond or emotions ki zaroorat ni show me...Asim tumhe show jitna hai mere lie @imrealasim — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) December 21, 2019

To note, this isn’t the first time that Himanshi has come out in support of Asim Riaz. Calling him her dear friend, Himanshi has always extended support to Asim on social media and even hailed his game strategy. In fact, the lady also stated that Asim is often targeted in the house but he always takes a stand for himself.

Credits :Twitter

Read More