Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana supports Asim Riaz after Salman Khan schools him; Calls him amazing

Himanshi Khurana has again come out in support for his lover-boy Asim Riaz. Here's what she said this time.

Asim Riaz may be fighting his battle alone in the Bigg Boss 13 house, but he surely not alone in the real world. The Jammu and Kashmir model has made a big name for himself and is one of the most popular contestants on the show. His stint has impressed many viewers and now he has a fan club called the, 'Asim Riaz fan army'. Whatever the reason may be, his supporters are always seen backing him and upping his game. Almost every day, Asim becomes a trend on social media with fans showering him with love and support. This is what happened yesterday, after schooled him.

All this started when a weekly caller stated that while Sidharth had taken over throughout the week, Asim was invisible ever since he stopped fighting with the Dil Se Dil Tak actor. Even host Salman Khan also stated that Asim has been missing from the show this week and isn’t playing the game anymore. This urged Asim' fans flooded with supportive messages and started trending #MorePowerToYouAsim on Twitter. Among them was also Asim's ladylove, Himanshi Khurana. The Punjabi singer-model tweeted in his support and wrote, 'Sometimes I don’t need to say anything about you. You're amazing.' The heart emoji after the statement makes our minds think further.

Sometimes I don’t need to say anything about ur amazing #MorePowerToYouAsim @imrealasim — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) January 13, 2020

Well, this clearly shows the bond the duo share. A few days back, Asim was seen missing Himanshi as he expressed his desire of getting married in a conversation with and Arti Singh. Fans of the model lauded him for his playing a mature and dignified game. Not only this, many even claimed that he has the potential of being a winner as he is a tough man and has been maintaining his cool for long.

What are your thoughts on the same? Who do you think is playing a better game, Sidharth Shukla or Asim Riaz? Drop in your suggestions in the comment section below.

