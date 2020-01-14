Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana takes a jibe at Shehnaaz Gill’s behaviour towards Sidharth Shukla

After Salman Khan slammed Shehnaaz Gill for her behaviour in the house on Bigg Boss 13, former contestant Himanshi Khurana also took a jibe at her. Here’s what she said.
5720 reads Mumbai
Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana takes a jibe at Shehnaaz Gill’s behaviour towards Sidharth ShuklaBigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana takes a jibe at Shehnaaz Gill’s behaviour towards Sidharth Shukla
  • 2
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The recent episode of Bigg Boss 13 has been all about Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. From host Salman Khan slamming Shehnaaz for her kiddish behaviour in the house to housemates getting irked of her behaviour and not to miss her mushy chemistry with Dil Se Dil Tak actress, everything about SidNaaz was grabbing the attention on the show. Needless to say, Shehnaaz’s childish behaviour also got her some harsh criticism as well. And now join the league is Shehnaaz’s arch rival Himanshi Khurana.

Taking a jibe at Shehnaaz, Himanshi took to Twitter and stated that the former did the same with her in her personal life as she is doing with Sidharth now. Himanshi also claimed that Shehnaaz spoiled her personal life. She also clarified that while she chose to remain silent back then, she was touted to be rude; however, this was never the case. Himanshi tweeted as, “ow people will understand..... ye exact story shehnaz ne meri personal life me kia tha..... meri personal life totally spoil hui....... ik ik cheez same ..... main chup rehti hu it doesn’t mean main rude hu”.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz has confessed her love towards Sidharth and the latter seems to be in a perplex. After all, Salman had warned him about the lady’s feelings towards him. We wonder if Shehnaaz is true with her feelings or is just playing a game on Bigg Boss 13. Besides, it will be interesting to see how Sidharth will be dealing with Shehnaaz’s obsession in the coming days.

Credits :Twitter

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Comments

Anonymous

Himanshi is low life

Anonymous

It is crystal clear that Himanshi can’t handle Shehnaaz’s popularity

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement