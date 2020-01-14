Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana takes a jibe at Shehnaaz Gill’s behaviour towards Sidharth Shukla

After Salman Khan slammed Shehnaaz Gill for her behaviour in the house on Bigg Boss 13, former contestant Himanshi Khurana also took a jibe at her. Here’s what she said.

The recent episode of Bigg Boss 13 has been all about Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. From host slamming Shehnaaz for her kiddish behaviour in the house to housemates getting irked of her behaviour and not to miss her mushy chemistry with Dil Se Dil Tak actress, everything about SidNaaz was grabbing the attention on the show. Needless to say, Shehnaaz’s childish behaviour also got her some harsh criticism as well. And now join the league is Shehnaaz’s arch rival Himanshi Khurana.

Taking a jibe at Shehnaaz, Himanshi took to Twitter and stated that the former did the same with her in her personal life as she is doing with Sidharth now. Himanshi also claimed that Shehnaaz spoiled her personal life. She also clarified that while she chose to remain silent back then, she was touted to be rude; however, this was never the case. Himanshi tweeted as, “ow people will understand..... ye exact story shehnaz ne meri personal life me kia tha..... meri personal life totally spoil hui....... ik ik cheez same ..... main chup rehti hu it doesn’t mean main rude hu”.

Now people will understand......ye exact story shehnaz ne meri personal life me kia tha......meri personal life totally spoil hui....... ik ik cheez same ......main chup rehti hu it doesn’t mean main rude hu — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) January 13, 2020

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz has confessed her love towards Sidharth and the latter seems to be in a perplex. After all, Salman had warned him about the lady’s feelings towards him. We wonder if Shehnaaz is true with her feelings or is just playing a game on Bigg Boss 13. Besides, it will be interesting to see how Sidharth will be dealing with Shehnaaz’s obsession in the coming days.

Credits :Twitter

