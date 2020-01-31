Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana TEARS Shehnaaz Gill's photo as she REVEALS details of their past controversy

In a candid conversation with the BB 13 housemates, Himanshi Khurana was seen spilling the beans about her past controversy with Shehnaaz Gill.

Bigg Boss 13 has seen many changes when it comes to bonds and equations. One such surprising change was seen between arch rivals Himanshi Khurana and Shehnaaz Gill. The two have had a history and everyone knows about it, but recently when Himanshi entered the house back, she decided to put an end to their old rivalry. She buried the hatch and offered a hand of friendship towards Shehnaaz. However, things again went for a toss in last night's episode when Himanshi angrily cut Shehnaaz's photo and gave a strong reason behind it.

All this happened, when Himanshi, Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaaz Badesha, Vishal Aditya Singh and Asim Riaz are in the bedroom area having a chilled coversation. Here, Himanshi asks for one of Shehnaaz's photo frames and also reveals that she had been searching for a cello-tape to cover picture, but failed to find one. Shehnaaz obeys her request and gives the frame to her uttering 'Go ahead.' The Soch actress is then heard talking about someone from the outside the house and reveals that the person in question approached her to back bitch about her. She also said that she is sure that the person must have said uglier things to the opponent team also. Upon hearing this Shehnaaz jokes that Himanshi should be her manager outside the house.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 January 30, 2020 Written Update: Breakdown among Vikas, Kashmera, Sidharth & others over task

This wasn't it. Himanshi continues to share details about their past controversy that creates a storm in their lives. She said that when she was in Canada somebody called her up to and asked her to lodge a police complaint against Shehnaaz. Trusting the person, she did it. Later the person befriended Shehnaaz and formed a team with her, which left her aghast. She asked if the person wanted to go with Shehnaaz, then why in the first place he asked me to file a complaint against Shehnaaz? Himanshi also went on to reveal that her issue with Shehnaaz wasn't that big, but it was made by other people who took advantage of that situation.

Later, Shehbaaz asks Himanshi to swear that she doesn't want to see the person in her life, to which she answers, 'No'. Well, apparently the said person in this deep conversation is Shehnaaz and Himanshi's make-up artist? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More