Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana upset as Asim Riaz sheds tears; Says, "I can't see him crying like this'

Ex Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana recently took to Twitter to share a special message for his bestie Asim Riaz, who has not been holding up well in the house without her. Here's what she said.

Every year we see friendship and love blossom inside the Bigg Boss house. While some get broken after some days, some stand the test of time. And in this 'tedha' season, we've witnessed one such real bond between Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana. Though the latter is no more a part of the show, she is putting all efforts to support her bestie who has been having a hard time inside without her. Yes, ever since Himanshi got evicted from the house, Asim has become all alone, as his friendship with Shefali Jariwala also went for a toss.

In one of the recent episodes, Asim had a major breakdown as he couldn't take all that was happening to him. From fights to been accused for targeting to teasing in Himanshi's name, Asim couldn't hold all this and broke into uncontrollable tears. But, when one friend is hurt, the other can also not take it easily. This is what happened when Asim cried like a baby, Himanshi took to her Twitter handle to express her pain and disappointment with the former's condition. Sharing a picture of Asim crying, she said that she cannot see him crying like this. Though it is tough, but it will make him much more stronger. She even revealed that the last time he cried was during her eviction, that too he tried to hide it from the cameras. The Punjabi singer said that she understands his state well and is waiting to have a heart-to-heart talk with him after the show is over, until then all she can do is pray for him.



I can’t see him like this ... ye situations apko or strong kregi.....ise pehle camera se chupp kr mere nomination pe roye or aj dekha........... state of mind boht ajeeb hota hai ...I know bahar atee hi mujhe boht kuch kehna asim ko... tab tak I will pray ..... pic.twitter.com/LecxcaYm9b — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) December 28, 2019

Well, we must say, Himanshi's care and concern for Asim proves that their bond is real and strong. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you want to see these two get back together in the Bigg Boss 13 house? Drop in your suggestions in the comment section below.

