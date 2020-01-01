Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana upset as Asim Riaz sheds tears; Says, "I can't see him crying like this'
Every year we see friendship and love blossom inside the Bigg Boss house. While some get broken after some days, some stand the test of time. And in this 'tedha' season, we've witnessed one such real bond between Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana. Though the latter is no more a part of the show, she is putting all efforts to support her bestie who has been having a hard time inside without her. Yes, ever since Himanshi got evicted from the house, Asim has become all alone, as his friendship with Shefali Jariwala also went for a toss.
I can’t see him like this ... ye situations apko or strong kregi.....ise pehle camera se chupp kr mere nomination pe roye or aj dekha........... state of mind boht ajeeb hota hai ...I know bahar atee hi mujhe boht kuch kehna asim ko... tab tak I will pray ..... pic.twitter.com/LecxcaYm9b
— Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) December 28, 2019
Well, we must say, Himanshi's care and concern for Asim proves that their bond is real and strong. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you want to see these two get back together in the Bigg Boss 13 house? Drop in your suggestions in the comment section below.
