Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana wanted to discuss her relationship with Asim in front of family? DEETS inside

Himanshi Khurana reveals that she wanted to discuss her relationship with Asim Riaz in front of their families. Read on for further details.

Just like the previous seasons, this season of Bigg Boss also witnessed a beautiful, blooming love story between two contestants – Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz. We all definitely remember the episode in which Asim went down on his knees and proposed Himanshi for marriage thereby leaving everyone in shock. However, the Punjabi actress did not respond immediately and spilled out her feelings later on only when being probed by . Now, there’s some news that is doing rounds everywhere.

Recently, a video has been circulated on social media in which there is a snippet of Himanshi Khurana. In the video, the Punjabi actress reveals that she wanted to clear things related to her relationship with Asim in the presence of their families. She further said that she had to blurt out all the things beforehand because of being prompted by Salman Khan who actually wanted to know the truth. Now, this video has become viral on social media.

Meanwhile, check out the video below:

For the unversed, Salman Khan schooled Asim for continuously annoying Himanshi for confessing her feelings on national television. In the midst of all this, Himanshi came to Asim’s rescue and said that she indeed has feelings for him post which Salman quickly added that this is how people are made to express their feelings. Himanshi has also supported Asim in all possible manners even after her exit from the show. As of now, Bigg Boss 13 is almost nearing its end with just a few days left for its grand finale.

