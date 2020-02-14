Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana wishes Rashami Desai on her birthday; Asks her to face things strongly in life

Bigg Boss 13's ex - contestant Himanshi Khurana recently wished Rashami Desai on her birthday through social media. Check out the Instagram post.

Out of all the seasons of Bigg Boss, the present one has went on to become the most successful among others. Now, with just one day remaining for the grand finale, we are pretty sure that most of you are excited and eagerly waiting to know the ultimate winner’s name! For now let’s focus on what is currently happening inside as well as outside the Bigg Boss house. The recent episode witnessed the eviction of yet another housemate – Mahira Sharma.

With that, Sidharth, Shehnaaz, Rashami, Asim, Arti and Paras became the top six finalists of Bigg Boss 13. In the midst of all this, ex – contestant Himanshi Khurana has sent a sweet message through a video to on her birthday. Post that, the Punjabi actress also revealed that she is emotionally connected to Rashami. She called Rashami a brave and soft hearted girl and asked her to face things strongly in life. Himanshi further stated that they will party together after the end of the show.

Check out Himanshi Khurana’s message for Rashami Desai below:

For the unversed, Sidharth and Arti were shown glimpses of their entire journey on Bigg Boss 13 in front of live audience in the latest episode. The two of them got quite emotional after watching the clips and meeting the cheering crowd. On the other hand, Rashami, Paras, Arti and Shehnaaz will feel the same emotions in the next episode wherein they will be shown glimpses of their journey in the show.

Who do you think will be the ultimate winner of Bigg Boss 13? Do let us know in the comments section.

