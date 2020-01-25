Bigg Boss 13: Himesh Reshammiya exposes Rashami Desai for hiding tea; Sidharth Shukla calls her ‘double faced’

In today’s episode, Himesh Reshammiya will expose Rashami Desai for hiding tea. Read on!

With just a few days to the finale of the show, the makers of Bigg Boss 13 are leaving no stone unturned to make sure that the contestants locked inside the house indulge in fights and arguments. In the latest captaincy task, all hell broke loose as Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla engaged in a verbal spat wherein Sidharth called Asim ‘Nalla’ and threatened him to meet him outside the house to have a one on one fight with him.

Now in today’s episode, singer Himesh Reshammiya will enter the house and in the latest promo shared by the channel, we can see Himesh entering the house early in the morning while some contestants are still in bed. After wishing everyone a good morning, the contestants are seen dancing to Himesh’s song- Aashiqui mein Teri. Thereafter, we see Himesh asking Mahira Sharma to make tea for him and when Mahira says, she needs tea leaves to prepare tea, Himesh reveals that Rashami has hidden tea leaves inside her bag. Then we see Rashami laugh when Himesh asks her about the tea leaves.

As soon as the revelation is made, Mahira, Sidharth and others are seen mocking Rashami. In the previous episodes, Rashami hid the tea leaves to teach Mahira a lesson for not cooking food and take revenge on her. Now, clearly, Rashami is exposed by singer Himesh, and she goes in to get the tea leaves. While Mahira is surprised to know that Rashami hid the tea leaves, Sidharth calls a ‘chor’ and says that she will never change and goes on to address her as 'two-faced'. Later, Asim will tell Rashami that now for the entire day, Sidharth will keep barking like a dog. Also, in tonight’s Weekend Ka Vaar, we will see challenging Asim and Sidharth to go out of the house and fight with each other because since the longest time, they have been talking about bashing each other outside the BB house. Also, Salman will be seen telling Rashami Desai that she has gotten less votes as compared to Vishal and therefore, she should stop saving him from tasks and not call him weak.

Credits :Instagram

