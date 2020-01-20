Bigg Boss 13: Hina Khan to enter the house again for a task; Shares sneak peek of her look; See PHOTO

Today, Hina Khan took to social media to share her new look as she informed her fans that she will be entering the Bigg Boss 13 house for a task

Although didn’t win the trophy of Bigg Boss but clearly, she emerged as one of the favourite contestants of the season. Such was Hina’s fame and fan following during the show that for the thirteenth season of Bigg Boss, this diva has already made an appearance on the show not once but thrice. Earlier, Hina appeared on the show with Priyank Sharma to promote her song - Raanjhana, and thereafter, she entered the house to decide the winner of the Elite Club.

And in the latest, it is being reported that Hina Khan will again enter the house for a task and today, the Hacked actress took to social media to share a sneak-peek of her look from the show. In the photos, she is seen wearing a white top which she tucked neatly under her pink pants. Hina also recorded a video from her car while she was on her way to the Film city as she said that she is going to meet some amazing people who are locked inside the house.

This 'Weekend Ka Vaar', Madhurima Tuli was evicted from the house because she hit her ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh with a pan that led to her ouster. In today’s episode, we will see the contestants playing a task for nominations and during the task, Asim and Sidharth Shukla will again engage in a war of words wherein Asim will push Sidharth.

