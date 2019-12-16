Bigg Boss 13: Hina Khan hugs Rashami Desai & asks her to be careful of her relationship with Arhaan Khan
In yesterday’s episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, we saw ex-Bigg Boss contestants- Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma enter the house to play a game with the housemates and soon after entering the house, Hina Khan hugged Rashami Desai and consoled Rashami as she told her that she knows the pain she is going through. Thereafter, while hugging Rashami, Hina Khan advised Rashami to not repeat the same mistakes again and again and before leaving, Hina told Rashami to be careful as to who she trusts in her life. Well, we are very sure that Hina Khan was talking in context of Arhaan Khan because right before that, Salman Khan, too, had bashed Arhaan Khan for demeaning Rashami’s image on camera.
It so happened that Arhaan Khan was seen telling Shefali Bagga that few years back, Rashami Desai was bankrupt and she came on the roads and that is when, Arhaan helped her and made her what she is today. Also, during a task, Rashami’s brother, had entered the house and bashed at Arhaan Khan for talking ill of his sister and Gaurav added that her sister is strong enough and is self-made.
Now, in today’s episode, we will see Sidharth Shukla enter the house again after being admitted to the hospital and it will be interesting to see what will happen post Sidharth’s re-entry in the house?
Kya toot jayega @TheRashamiDesai aur #ArhaanKhan ka yeh naya rishta?
Jaaniye aaj raat 10:30 baje.
Anytime on @justvoot@vivo_india @AmlaDaburIndia @bharatpeindia @beingsalmankhan #BiggBoss #BiggBoss13 #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/eX8nCa5nqF
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 16, 2019
