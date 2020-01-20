Bigg Boss 13: Is Hina Khan led Elite Club task cancelled on Salman Khan’s show?

A week after Hina Khan introduced the Elite Club task on Bigg Boss 13, there are reports that it will be cancelled soon.

As Bigg Boss 13 is inching towards its grand finale, the popular reality show is becoming synonymous to some mind-boggling twists and nasty fights in the house. While each day is adding on to the audience’s interests in the show, the makers are also bringing some new elements this season which are making the ongoing season much more entertaining. Recently, former Bigg Boss 11 contestant had entered the show and had introduced the Elite Club task wherein the members will be given a special power of escaping the elimination at any point.

While Asim became the first member of the club, the viewers have been speculating about who else will make it to the club. Amid these speculations, there are reports that the Elite Club task will be cancelled soon. According to media reports, the task will be cancelled after Asim will get into a brutal fight with Sidharth Shukla. To note, the task will be about selecting the contestants to fight for the task. Things will get worse between the two after Sidharth accuses Asim of being unfair to which the later retaliates in an aggressive manner. In fact, Asim even threatens Sidharth about gouging out his eyes.

Although an official announcement about the task getting cancelled is yet to be made, the promo of Asim and Sidharth’s intense fight drops hints about the task getting cancelled. On the other hand, there are reports that the Elite Club task isn’t cancelled and will Rashmi Desai, Arti Singh and Mahira Sharma fighting for the membership. The reports also suggest that Hina Khan will be entering the house again for the second round of the task.

Evidently, the status of the Elite Club task isn’t clear as of now. However, the task will certainly create a massive ruckus in the house with Sidharth and Asim locking the horns all over again. Who do you think is standing for the right this time? Share your views in the comment section below.

Credits :Twitter

