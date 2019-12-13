Bigg Boss 13: Hina Khan & Priyank Sharma to enter the house on Weekend Ka Vaar to promote Raanjhana

Priyank and Hina both were a contestant on Bigg Boss season 11 and their friendship inside the house was much talked about. This is not the first time Hina is entering Bigg Boss 13.

After the wait, Raanjhana featuring and Priyank Sharma was finally released on YouTube yesterday and it is a soul-stirring number by Arijit Singh. The music video of Raanjhana showcases Hina and Priyank as star-crossed lovers who are reborn and their paths cross once again. The song is penned by Raqueeb Alam and the music is composed by Asad Khan. Fans are going gaga over the song. And now, we have one more great news for Hina, Priyank and Bigg Boss fans.

As per a Bigg Boss Khabri, Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma are all set to enter the Bigg Boss house on this weekend ka vaar. They are coming to promote their new music video Raanjhana. Priyank and Hina both were a contestant on Bigg Boss season 11 and their friendship inside the house was much talked about. This is not the first time Hina is entering Bigg Boss 13. She had entered at the time of a task and was seen mentoring the contestants in an initial episode.

With Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta already in the house, it will be interesting to see a small reunion of Hina, Priyank, and Vikas this weekend. Besides them, Sunil Grover will also be seen as Gutthi entertaining the audience with this weekend. This Weekend Ka Vaar looks like a complete entertainment package for the viewers. But not to forget, this weekend will also see eviction. Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla, Hindustani Bhau and Madhurima Tuli are nominated for evictions from the house and as per some reports, Sidharth Shukla has been hospitalized due to typhoid.

