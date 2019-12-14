Bigg Boss 13: Hina Khan REVEALS her favourite contestant from Salman Khan's show; Find Out

Khan reveals her favourite contestant on Salman Khan’s show. Read on

didn’t win Bigg Boss but she surely won a million hearts while she was locked inside the house. From playing the tasks to fighting eviction to arguments and fights, Hina Khan showed that the show can be played with dignity. Now, as we speak, season thirteenth of Bigg Boss is running, and in the latest, we will see Hina Khan make an appearance on the show and will be seen chatting with .

Now, during Hina’s appearance on the show, Salman Khan asked Hina about her favorite contestant and to this, Hina Khan said that somebody who is going to show each and every emotion of his/her but when Salman asked her to name a particular contestant, Hina took Asim Riaz’s name. Well, we are sure Asim will be elated to know that Hina Khan likes his game. In today’s episode, Salman Khan will video call Sidharth Shukla who is admitted in the hospital to wish him on his birthday and inform him that he is safe from eliminations.

Also, in today’s episode, we will see Kamya Punjabi and ’s brother enter the house and while Kamya will bash for playing a dirty game, Rashami’s brother will lash out at Arhaan for saying that Rashami went bankrupt and came on the roads. A few days back, Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma’s music video titled Raanjhana was released by the makers on and the romantic track is sung by Arijit Singh.

