Bigg Boss 13: Hina Khan REVEALS top 4 finalists and accuses Bigg Boss of favouring Asim Riaz; Here's Why

In a recent live chat with fans, ex Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan revealed how the makers edited her part on the show to favour Asim Riaz. Here's what happened.

Since day one of Bigg Boss 13, we've been hearing people say that and the channel is biased towards Sidharth Shukla. Despite him being aggressive and violent on the show, the channel is not taking any action against him. Some social media users have also alleged that the makers have already decided to make Sidharth Shukla the winner of the BB 13 and are thus supporting him blindly. Not only this, in Asim Riaz and Sidharth's fight, Sidharth is always favoured, while the former is blamed for provoking the latter.

In one of the recent episodes, Asim himself was seen venting out his anger on the makers and editing the parts where Sid turns violent. But now, ex Bigg Boss contestant , who recently graced the show with Priyank Sharma to promote her new song Raanjhanaa, has revealed some eye-popping details of the 'editing techniques' used by the channel to show biasness. She revealed this details a recent live chat with fans on Instagram. Now this video doing rounds on social media, where Hina Khan can be seen revealing some unknown secrets of her visit to the Bigg Boss 13 sets and how things are manipulated by the makers of the show.

In the video Hina can be heard saying, "The day Priyank Sharma and I went to Bigg Boss for our song promotion (Raanjhanaa), we were asked on stage by Salman Khan, 'Who do you think will go in the finals and who do you think is doing well?' Priyank took a couple of names and I took four names, which I feel would be in top four. The names were Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra. And I don't know why it was edited and only Aism's part was aired on the show. Though he is playing well, rest of them are also equally playing well. I had taken names of four contestants, but I don't know why did they only show me taking Aism's name. I don't know what the channel and the makers are up to and what they're looking for."

Biased BB trimmed the parts where

1.hina Khan top 4

2.Salman saying sid never provoked Anyone

3.Asim provoking Sid in luggage room

4.Asim calling Sid as makki & poking

5.Salman bashing Asim

6.devo & kamya bashing Asim

7.vishal,asim &Rashmi planning against sid#WinnerSid pic.twitter.com/qZh1zbvGYc — chethan #StayStrongSID (@Whateve29013404) January 3, 2020

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think the makers of Bigg Boss 13 are purposefully favouring Asim Riaz by editing out Hina's content? Drop in your suggestions in the comment section below.

