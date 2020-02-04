Bigg Boss 13: Hina Khan says 'This season is crazy, there is liberty to push, hit and abuse people'

Hina Khan gets talking about the current season of Bigg Boss and well, it is definitely the ultimate truth that even fans have been questioning about.

has been one of the favourite Bigg Boss contestants during her seasons and even after all the time that has passed by, she continues to receive loads of love for her stint in the reality show. Currently, the actress has been promoting her upcoming film Hacked, and well, there have been multiple instances when she has entered the house this season and she did so, this weekend too.

Now, while talking Bigg Boss 13, the actress said, “After watching this season of Bigg Boss I’m like, ‘I didn’t do anything during my time on the show’. This season is crazy and people are out there. But I always feel we should not really blame the celebrities inside the house because they are being allowed to do that. I also don’t blame the makers and creators because that’s their format. They have given this liberty to push, hit and abuse people in this season. It wasn’t there in my season."

She also highlighted how the makers are not to be blamed as the audience gets what they want. She added further, “We, who are watching the show, are responsible. We wait for the next episode. They are giving people what they want to watch. If people stop watching the show, they will change the format."

Credits :PTI

