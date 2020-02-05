Bigg Boss 13: From Hina Khan to Shilpa Shinde, here's what celebrities said about Salman Khan's show

Bigg Boss 13 Celebrity Reaction: Here's what celebrities have said about Salman Khan's show. Read on.

Bigg Boss, the name itself is enough to fathom it's popularity. Well, when it comes to success, Bigg Boss 13 has surpassed all the previous seasons. When introduced BB 13 as a 'tedha' season, many of us did not really think that it will be a complete roller-coaster ride. But from the very beginning, BB 13 has proved to be a total 'masala entertainer.' Love, drama, actions and emotions, Salman's show has offered all of it, just in the right proportions. Well, it surely comes out with a 'hit season' recipe. From ex-contestants to Bollywood celebrities, the BB 13 housemates have kept everyone hooked to their screens with their high-voltage drama. Every day, and we don't exaggerate, each day we have seen new trends on social media websites relating to BB 13. It wouldn't be wrong to say, Bigg Boss 13 has created his own fandom, who are whole-heartedly witnessing the drama unfold in the controversial house. Many celebs have also been expressing their views on Twitter about the happenings in Salman's house. As the season nears its end, we take a look at what celebrities have said about BB 13. Here's a look at BB 13 celebrity reactions:

During a recent interview for her upcoming film Hacked, Hina Khan, who has stayed in the Bigg Boss house, was asked about her opinion on the current season. The actress who has visited the BB 13 house several times, made a shocking statement. She said, 'This season is crazy and people are out there. But I always feel we should not blame the celebrities inside the house because they are being allowed to do that. I also don’t blame the makers and creators because that’s their format. They have given this liberty to push, hit and abuse people in this season. It wasn’t there in my season.'

Shilpa Shinde

Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde is known for being blunt and outspoken. In an interview, Shilpa slammed the makers for being biased and claimed that BB 13 is totally scripted. She said, 'I feel the season is completely scripted. The makers are not following any rules and protocols set by themselves. They're sending contestants out, and bringing them back again, all according to their own convenience.' Taking a dig a Sidharth Shukla, Shilpa added, 'In the previous seasons if a housemate was not medically fit, he or she was asked to leave the show. However, this time Sidharth was out for more than a week (due to typhoid), but was allowed to resume. While he is being given food by the makers, other inmates have to eat the usual food items, isn't this a biased behaviour? When others are adjusting, then why special attention is given to Sidharth? The makers are favouring him and it is absolutely ridiculous.

Prince Narula

Bigg Boss 9 winner Prince Narula is an ardent follower of Salman Khan's show. He revealed that he is a big of Bigg Boss and closely watches it. He tries not to miss a single episode also. When asked about BB 13, Prince said, 'Just as its name, the season is very much 'tedha'. Taking a funny jibe, he also said that it is God's grace that he is not a part of this season, otherwise, the fights would've intensified further. Prince also revealed that he wants either Asim Riaz or Shehnaaz Gill to win the trophy.

Samir Soni

Samir Soni, who was seen in BB 4, also came on to share his views on Bigg Boss 13's format. Samir said, 'This season is very bizarre, disturbing and violent. Nonetheless, it has is soaring high on TRP numbers. So, maybe they're serving what the viewers want. Such voyeuristic content panders to our baser instincts.' Comparing the show's concept, then and now, Samir said, 'Till now, BB was all about locking people under a roof and see who could hold his/her temper to win. However, now it seems to zero down to see, who provides the most entertainment. Contrary to our times, if the contestants now don’t scream and shout, they go unnoticed.

Ananya Panday

Bollywood's bubbly actress Ananya Panday made a surprising revelation when she graced Salman Khan's show to promote her film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh.' The beautiful actress confessed that she's a huge fan Bigg Boss 13 and is completely hooked to it. She also revealed that she had cut a 'Bigg Boss' themed cake for her 17th birthday.

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao graced Salman Khan's show with co-stars and Boman Irani to promote their film 'Made in China.' During the interaction with Salman, Raj said, 'I like the show very much. I feel that girls are playing the game better, while the boys are merely filled with anger.' On the other hand, Boman Irani also revealed that his relative is a huge fan of Shehnaz Gill.

Arshi Khan

Unlike all others, Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan felt that the on-going season has no great shakes. She went on to allege that the housemates are merely trying to duplicate her season. Arshi said that every inmate is trying to reprise someone from her season and gain attention. She opined, 'No one likes a copy.'

Hiten Tejwani

BB 11 contestant Hiten Tejwani was also among a few to enter the BB 13 house. When asked about what he feels about the current season, Hiten said, 'Though the mix of has have changed, the overall atmosphere, of 14 people who have to co-exist with the good, the bad and the ugly, was the same.'

Kishwer Merchant

Prince Narula's rakhi sister and BB 9 contestant, Kishwer Merchant is also watching the BB season ardently. During an interaction, Kishwer said, 'This season is the longest and the craziest I've ever seen. It has all the madness and is pretty entertaining. It is gripping, engaging and is perfectly keeping us hooked.' She also feels that Arti Singh, who was considered to be a weak contestant, will eventually defeat Paras Chhabra and to be at the top.

Rupali Ganguly

Telly Town's Monisha Sarabhai aka Rupali Ganguly has been a part of Bigg Boss for the longest time. Well, the actress was a part of the first season of the show. When asked about BB 13's format, she said, 'This season celebrities have offered more below-the-belt masala than commoners could ever give. The level of drama has gone overboard. It must be a task for the makers to churn out the best in an episode as it has so much to offer.'

Vivek Dahiya

Popular TV actress 's hubby Vivek Dahiya is known to be a sweetheart. In a recent interview, when he was asked about his views on BB 13, Vivek said, 'I'm not a Bigg Boss fan. I don't have that much of patience to watch the high-voltage drama. However, I've seen some glimpses of it.'

