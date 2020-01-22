Bigg Boss 13: From his friendship with Asim to his equation with Shehnaaz, a look at Sidharth Shukla's graph

Sidharth Shukla has definitely been one of the most talked about contestants in the Bigg Boss 13 house and well, his graph up until now is sure an interesting one.

Bigg Boss 13 stands for all things evolve and if there's one thing that has been constant in the house every single season, it has to be the ever so changing equations with everyone. And well, just like any other contestant, Sidharth Shukla's journey until now has been one that has been interesting given the highs and lows that he has witnessed inside the house. The contestants have been a part of the show for 100 plus days and over the three plus months, a lot has changed.

So, here's looking at Sidharth's journey inside the house. It all started with his friendship with following the events that lead to him becoming the best of friends with Asim Riaz and of course, all those fights with Paras Chhabra followed by the adorable equation with Shehnaaz Gill and then finally when he made captain of the house. Sidharth's fights too, have been one that has garnered a lot of attention including those with Rashami and then the major fight with Asim making them sworn enemies in the house. Equations changed when he befriended Paras for real thereby having a bend towards him, Mahira Sharma, and others. And finally, the latest of all, his fall out of sorts with Shehnaaz after having told her how he does not want to be friends with her anymore.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Mahira, Rashami and three others nominated this week)

Currently, Sidharth's fight with both Asim and Shehnaaz seems to have been all over the news and well, it has left the fans divided in their opinion after all. What do you think? Drop your comments below.

Credits :Twitter

Read More