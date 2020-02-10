Bigg Boss 13: Housemates declare Rashami Desai as the most ‘paapi’ contestant of the show; WATCH

In the recent promo of Bigg Boss 13, host Salman Khan asks the inmates to chose the most paapi contestant of the season and it is Rashami Desai who gets the maximum vote.

The last week of Bigg Boss 13 has begun and after having endless controversies and fights in the house, the popular reality show is witnessing some fun moments in the house. During the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the show, host was seen giving some fun task to the contestants in the show and everyone had a gala time together. Interestingly, the masti will continue tonight with Salman Khan hosting the Somvar Ka Vaar and will be coming with more interesting tasks.

Giving a glimpse of the tasks, the makers shared a promo wherein Salman asked the housemates to choose the most ‘paapi’ contestant of the show and give reasons for the same. Much to everyone’s surprise, received the maximum votes for the same and was declared as the most paapi contestant of the season. Citing his reason, Sidharth mentioned that he is voting for Rashami for her negative character assassination against him. On the other hand, Paras Chhabra took a jibe at Rashami for stealing things in the house and also nominated for the same.

Take a look at the new promo of Bigg Boss 13:

Jab aayi paapon ki potli bharne ki baari toh saare gharwalon ne declare kiya @TheRashamiDesai ko sabse paapi contestant of this season.

Watch this entertainment se bhara #SomvaarKaVaar, tonight at 10.30 PM! Anytime on @justvoot @Vivo_India @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #BB13 pic.twitter.com/6KaQF69Ix2 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) February 10, 2020

Meanwhile, there are reports that the popular reality show will be witnessing a mid week elimination ahead of the grand finale on February 15, 2020. As of now Arti Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Mahira Sharma, Rashami, Sidharth and Paras are in the race of survival. Who do you think will be eliminated during the mid week elimination? Share your views in the comment section below.

Credits :Twitter

Read More