Bigg Boss 13 January 19, 2020 Written Update: Ugly spat between Mahira & Rashami; No elimination this weekend

Bigg Boss 13's latest episode witnessed the entry of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan into the BB house. Moreover, Salman announces that there will be no eliminations.

The episode begins with Salman entering the house and greeting the audiences. He then talks about how Madhurima was ousted from the house. Thereafter, he mentions about Asim being the first elite club member. Salman enters through ME TV and greets everyone. He then congratulates Asim for being a member of the elite club. The superstar pulls Shehnaaz’s leg by asking her whether she is jealous of Asim. He also asks her who deserves the immunity card and who does not. She says that Sidharth does not need it and Vishal definitely requires the card.

Arti and Shefali are asked the same questions who answer the same as Shehnaaz. Rashami says that Paras is the one who is in need of immunity as of now. Salman says that the elite club is very important at this particular stage of the show. He then asks the housemates not to cancel any task which will create issues for them. He then asks Sidharth hilariously what exactly his duty inside the house is. Salman reminds the housemates how they were assigned duties at the launch of the show. Unlike then when the girls got to select the duties, this time the boys are asked to decide the same.

All the boys select duties for the housemates according to their own choice. Thereafter, it’s time for the caller of the week who questions Sidharth the reason behind being hyper and fighting with others whenever his team loses a task. She also asks him if its ego that gets hurt or a strategy. Sidharth says that there is no ego problem in him but also confirms that he does get angry if he loses.

Salman then informs the audiences about the entry of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan into the house. The two of them meet and greet the housemates post which they are given some fun tasks. Asim and Vishal are asked to do break dance and Asim ends up winning the task. Vishal is then thrown into the pit. Paras and Asim are asked to wear a saree. Asim wins this task too. Asim and Sidharth perform on thumkas and Sidharth wins the same. Shehnaaz and Rashami are asked to make Kartik’s portrait. Shehnaaz makes a hilarious portrait and also ends up kissing the same. At last, Sidharth and Shefali are declared the winners of the task.

Sara and Kartik then ask the housemates to name that one person whom they do not want to see in their kal. The housemates take names one after the other. Everyone is shocked when Sidharth takes Shehnaaz’s name thereby calling her a flipper.

Salman then enters through Me TV. He says hilariously that if Kartik and Sara stay inside the house then one – sided love stories will begin inside the house. He reveals how Gautam Gulati entered the house and he got rashes because of Shehnaaz. She then expresses her love for Kartik Aaryan. Salman including others pull Shehnaaz’s leg altogether. He then asks Kartik and Sara about the ongoing Love Aaj Kal inside the house. They imitate Sidharth – Shehnaaz and Paras – Mahira thereafter leaving everyone in splits. Salman makes a call to Sara’s mom Amrita Singh who happens to be an ardent follower of Bigg Boss. Amrita says that she likes Shehnaaz and Rashami a lot. She calls Sidharth, Shehnaaz and Rashami are strong players.

Thereafter, they take leave from the housemates and come on stage to meet . Kartik shows him the portrait which Shehnaaz made and says that he will put up a picture of the same on social media. Post that, they play a game of dentures in which each one is asked to place fake dentures in their mouth and repeat a few famous dialogues. Salman then asks Kartik and Sara to show him the hook step of one of the songs from their upcoming movie.

Next, ex – contestants Abu Malik and Siddharth Dey enter the show and greet Salman. He then asks them certain questions regarding the housemates. Salman then asks them to go and perform the shower task inside the house at the activity area. He then tells the housemates about two people who pose as danger for them. Thereafter, Salman asks them certain questions post which they get subjected to the hilarious shower. In the midst of all this, Abu and Siddharth pass comments about Mahira’s game post which Salman says that she is a strong player because of which she is currently a part of the show unlike the two of them.

Salman informs Rashami hilariously that Siddharth has expressed his love for her on stage which Abu also agrees. Thereafter, they take leave from everyone. Salman clarifies in front of the housemates that when he talks about the bottom two, he definitely is serious and does not joke about it. Rashami tries to provide her own point of view about the same. After sometime, the topic shifts to another discussion which leads to an ugly spat between Rashami and Mahira. Rashami says that Paras talks on behalf of Mahira to which the latter accuses her of bitching.

Rashami says that Mahira has problems with her post which the latter says that she does not even talk to her. Salman asks Mahira whether she feels Rashami is jealous of her. Shehnaaz then says that she is the one who is the most jealous in the house and that no one has any right on this tag. Salman says that Vishal and Sidharth Shukla are among the bottom two housemates. However, he says at last that it was just a joke and that no one is going to be eliminated from the house. After that he takes leave from the housemates.

Mahira breaks down post which Vishal, Paras and others try to pacify her. She says that she hates Rashami a lot. Vishal and Rashami have a discussion with each other about the same. Paras and Mahira have a talk about their connection inside the house. They have a talk with Shefali about the household duties. Paras tells Mahira that she is the one who has been the most nominated inside the house to which she agrees.

